Multiple PS5 restocks on the way this week at John Lewis, Very, and Currys

March is the month of PS5 restocks, and PS5 stock tracking accounts are tapping the retailers they think will be releasing more inventory this week, so you know exactly where to look.

Last week, we saw PS5 restock across regions, including Walmart, Target, GameStop, and Best Buy in the US, and GAME, and Smyths Toys in the UK; the console isn't region locked, so if retailers ship internationally (like Amazon) or you can find a shipping forwarder, then you can maximise your chances of getting a PS5 by keeping up with stock drops from other countries.

This week in the UK, John Lewis, Very, and AO have been tipped for a PS5 stock drop, while Argos and Amazon UK are expected to be dropping the standard disc edition "in the next 15 days" according to PS5StockAlertUK. John Lewis shoppers have been warned that the retailer's drop will be "very early morning" – apparently following in the footsteps of Argos which has defended its pre-dawn PS5 inventory releases to minimise strain on the website.

Currys is reportedly "processing a huge PS5 drop" so we may see the retailer join the fray this week. While GAME has already released its first wave of PS5 stock this week, its next drop is in line with predictions that suggested we'd see more PS5 consoles at retailers at the start and end of the month. The store is expected to have more consoles available around March 22 - 26.

PS5 stock tracking accounts have also managed to narrow down the best methods of getting to checkout with the consoles amongst the queues, and free-for-alls that we've seen with each PS5 restock, so be sure to check out our roundup of PS5 retailer tips.

In the meantime, to keep up with PS5 restocks across all regions, you can head over to T3's PS5 stock tracker. If Microsoft's console is more your speed, you can try your luck with our Xbox Series X stock tracker.