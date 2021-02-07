iPhone 12 mini has never been cheaper thanks to these EPIC phone deals

Choosing the right smartphone is incredibly important, a job that is made a lot harder by the fantastic range of high-end handsets. We've tested hundreds to find the best phones and – no surprise – Apple's iPhone 12 range, including the smaller iPhone 12 mini, are top of the pile.

Unless you want one of the best Android phones, the choice for smartphone is quite simple: iPhone. The latest generation of iPhones are easily some of the best-ever from the company and Apple has finally got the idea that not everyone wants a massive smartphone. Enter iPhone 12 mini.

With a 5.4-inch display, the 12 mini sits comfortably between the iPhone 12 (6.1-inch) and iPhone SE (4.7-inch), offering a flagship smartphone experience for anyone that has smaller hands, pockets, or just prefers not having to carry out a massive phone.

Besides the smaller screen, the iPhone 12 mini is the exact same as its bigger sibling: the same display tech, the same processor and other internal components, the same camera system, and so on. It's the same as the iPhone 12, just smaller.

We love that Apple finally decided to show some love to people that want an all-screen iPhone but don't want a six-plus-inch smartphone. The iPhone SE is fantastic for those on a budget, but we'd recommend the iPhone 12 mini for most.

The iPhone 12 mini is the perfect smartphone. All of the power of the iPhone 12 but in a smaller, more compact handset that fits the needs of most people with ease.