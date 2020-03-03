Huawei P40 Pro could rival Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with this gear

Now the Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be landing in users' hands soon, March is Huawei's turn to respond with the launch of its Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro.

This year is a huge dealbreaker for the Chinese telecoms company: now Google has withdrawn its Android services from Huawei's phones and the company is mired in security controversy, it needs a series of handsets good enough to draw users away from the familiar Android UI into Huawei's own network.

The handset does seem impressive, based on all the leaked specs and unconfirmed rumours. Leaked designs include four rear cameras, a top-of-the-line Kirin 990 chipset, 5G capability and a huge 2K resolution screen.

A new piece of potentially Samsung Galaxy S20-beating hardware could be the phone's selfie cameras. An image posted on Slashleak's messaging boards showed a big cutout for a front-facing selfie camera in what was purported to be the Huawei P40's actual screen. Check out the leaked shot below:

Is this our first look at the Huawei P40? (Image credit: SlashLeaks)

It's worth noting Slashleakers can vote on the legitimacy of a leak, and this image has a low "trust score" of only 33%. However, if true, the oblong nature of the cutout reveals at least two large lenses, as opposed to the single 32MP punch-hole of the Huawei P30 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also has a 40MP punch-hole, but both models are single lens. Based on the size of the cutout, the Huawei P40 looks set to exceed both phones in both number of lenses and the quality of photographs taken, which could be a deal breaker for vloggers and social media fans.

The photo also reveals the phone's curved screen, bezelled at all angles rather than a "waterfall" screen, which is only curved on two sides. The leak doesn't mention the size of the screen, but we're at least expecting the Huawei P40 Pro's screen to be larger than 6.5".

The Huawei P40 will not be coming with any Google apps (Image credit: Future)

While the low reliability of the leak means it should be approached with caution, no existing phone has a screen curved on all sides with such a prominent cutout. It's entirely possible this is the Huawei P40. Either way, we won't have long to wait to find out, as the phone is scheduled to be revealed at the end of this month.

News outlet GSMArena is also reporting that the Huawei P40 Lite, a dialled-down version of the flagship P40 for users on a budget, will actually be a rebranded Huawei Nova 6 SE, a phone that launched last year in China.

