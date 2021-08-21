How to watch Argentina vs South Africa online - live stream the Rugby Championship from anywhere

The Springboks will be looking for more of the same today as they again face the Puma's side, left wounded after last week's Rugby Championship opener between these two teams. Read on for your full guide on how to watch Argentina vs South Africa online and get a Rugby Championship live stream from anywhere.

Last Saturday's match-up saw South Africa follow up their triumph in the recent Lions Tour with a comfortable victory despite fielding a much-changed side.

Narrowly missing out on a bonus point after scoring three tries, the Springboks waltzed home 32-12 in Port Elizabeth, with Argentina's main threat coming from the boot of Nicolas Sanchez.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Argentina vs South Africa and watch the Rugby Championship online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions and watch the third Test.

Argentina vs South Africa: Rugby Championship kick-off time

Argentina vs South Africa is being played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha, in South Africa, with kicks off at 5.05pm SAST local time on Saturday, August 21.

That makes it a 4.05pm BST start for rugby fans in the UK and Ireland and a 1.05am AEST start in the early hours of Sunday for rugger fans in Australia.

Viewers in the US will meanwhile need to be ready for kick-off at 1.05pm ET on Saturday.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa: Rugby Championship from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for Argentina vs South Africa, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Supersport or Sky Sports when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within South Africa, the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

Where can I live stream Argentina vs South Africa Rugby Championship in the UK?

Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can watch this Rugby Championship clash between Argentina and South Africa via Sky Sports, who have exclusive live broadcast rights to the entire tournament.

Coverage begins shortly before kick-off at 3.55pm BST on Sky Sports Arena ahead of the 4.05pm BST kick-off.

Sky subscribers also have the option of watching on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.

Or, if you're looking to tune in without being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible Now TV streaming option.

How to live stream Argentina vs South Africa: Rugby Championship anywhere else in the world

Fans based in South Africa looking to cheer on the Springboks can watch this Rugby Championship clash live via subscription service SuperSport at 5.05pm SAST and via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

In Australia, this Rugby Championship can be watched live via streaming service Stan Sport at 1.05am AEST in the early hours of Sunday. Stan will be live streaming every single Rugby Championship match with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial.

In New Zealand pay-tv network Sky Sport is showing the Pumas vs the Wallabies, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off at 7.05pm NZST.

If you're already a subscriber, you can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

In the US you'll be able to live stream this Rugby Championship clash via dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription will set you back $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150, with either option giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Kick off in the States is at 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT on Saturday.

