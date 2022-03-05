How to live stream Wolves vs Crystal Palace online and watch Premier League from anywhere

Wolves host Crystal Palace, with the home team looking to climb into the European spots and the visitors eyeing up a place in the top 10. With each manager favoring a starkly different brand of football, it's also a clash of philosophies, so keep reading for your full guide to getting a Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

Nobody can argue that Bruno Lage's extreme pragmatism hasn't paid off handsomely for Wolves this season, but when it doesn't work it really isn't pretty.

The Eagles' results aren't really aligning with their performances either. The free-flowing football that Patrick Vieira has fostered through the talents of Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher has transformed the club, but their lack of a dead-eyed striker has cost them serious points and places.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Wolves vs Crystal Palace from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

The Wolves vs Crystal Palace game is being played at Molineux Stadium and kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday, March 5.

That makes it a 10am ET / 7am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game kicking off at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to live stream Wolves vs Crystal Palace if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Peacock or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

Can you watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing the Wolves vs Crystal Palace game in the UK because of the pesky Saturday afternoon blackout. The rule prevents any football that's being played between 2.45pm and 5.15pm from being broadcast live in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV both before and after, with BT Sport showing Leicester vs Leeds at 12.30pm GMT, and Sky Sports showing Fulham vs Blackburn Rovers at 12.30pm, and Liverpool vs West Ham at 5.30pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Wolves vs Crystal Palace anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those dark arts too.

The game is being shown on NBC's great-value streaming service Peacock TV in the US. It's available for just $4.99 per month ($10 if you don't want commercials), and offers loads of live EPL action, plus NFL, WWE and lots of movies and TV shows too. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

