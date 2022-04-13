How to live stream Liverpool vs Benfica: watch Champions League quarter-final from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Liverpool have a two-goal lead and home advantage, but with Darwin Núñez in terrific form for Benfica, this quarter-final is far from done and dusted. Read on for your full guide to getting a Liverpool vs Benfica live stream and watching the Champions League game online from anywhere.

Two thrillingly gung-ho forward lines and two highly suspect defences punctuated a first leg that was edged by Jürgen Klopp's men. The Reds swarmed all over Benfica's backline at every opportunity, Luis Díaz causing no end of problems for a team that he loves to play well against.

Liverpool's rearguard struggled to get to grips with Rafa Silva and Núñez, who scored a superb hat-trick at the weekend, which should give Benfica plenty of belief. They'll be sure to give it both barrels tonight, even though eight of their players - including defenders Nicolás Otamendi and Álex Grimaldo - are walking a disciplinary tightrope.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Liverpool vs Benfica online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Liverpool vs Benfica kick-off time

The Liverpool vs Benfica game is being played at Anfield Stadium, and kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 13.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start in the US. It'll be a very early morning for football fans in Australia, with kick-off at 5am AEST at the crack of dawn on Thursday.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Benfica if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Paramount Plus or Stan Sport when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the top dog of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get you the best seat in the house for Liverpool vs Benfica. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned money. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Liverpool vs Benfica

How to watch Liverpool vs Benfica: live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to the Champions League in the UK, with Liverpool vs Benfica being shown on BT Sport 2. Coverage begins at 7pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 8pm. For £25 you can get a BT Monthly Pass, which will let you watch Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football, as well as UFC and MotoGP without paying out for a full TV package. Not in the country right now? Using a VPN will let you watch the game just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Benfica anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Liverpool vs Benfica live stream for you that'll ensure you don't miss any of the action on the pitch.

The game is being shown on CBS in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, it's also being shown on streaming service Paramount Plus, which starts at $4.99 a month. However, you can tune in for free thanks to the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming not only every game of the Champions league season, but all of the Premier League action too. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia need to wake up early to watch Liverpool vs Benfica, as kick-off is set for the unsociable time of 5am AEST on Thursday morning. It's being shown on Stan Sport, which costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Liverpool vs Benfica live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.