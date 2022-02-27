How to live stream Carabao Cup final 2022 and watch Liverpool vs Chelsea from anywhere

It's become one of the most storied modern rivalries in football, and Liverpool and Chelsea will pen a new chapter as they face off in the final of the Carabao Cup. This could be a classic, so keep reading for your full guide to getting a Carabao Cup final live stream and watching Liverpool vs Chelsea online from anywhere.

These two sides played out the best 45 minutes of the season last month, a wild affair that served up red card controversy, defensive gaffes and four goals, including a piece of magic from Mohamed Salah and a hopping, swinging, dipping volley from Mateo Kovacic.

The Reds' last two appearances in the final have gone to shootouts, Glen Johnson netting the winning spotkick when they last won the trophy in 2012. But so far it's evaded Jurgen Klopp, who saw his side lose the 2016 final to Man City.

John Terry and Diego Costa fired the Blues to their last league cup triumph in 2015, but since then they've also lost a final to Man City on penalties. We've got all the info on how to live stream the Carabao Cup final from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Carabao Cup final kick-off time

The Carabao Cup final is being played at Wembley Stadium and kicks off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, February 27.

That makes it an 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT start in the US. It'll be an extremely late night (or equally extremely early morning) for footie fans in Australia, with the game kicking off at 3.30am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning.

How to live stream Carabao Cup final if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky Sports and Kayo Sports when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the top dog of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get you the best seat in the house for the Carabao Cup final. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned money. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Carabao Cup final

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: live stream Carabao Cup final in the UK

The Carabao Cup final is being shown on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 3.30pm GMT ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you're out and about, you can also watch the game online via Sky Go, its streaming platform. This means you can live stream Liverpool vs Chelsea on a number of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to watch the Carabao Cup action just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Carabao Cup final anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those dark arts too.

The game is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is also live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 3.30am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning on beIN Sports, which costs costs $19.99 per month after a 14-day FREE trial.

But even better, everything on beIN Sports comes included in Kayo Sports, an incredible streaming service that shows an enormous variety of live sports, with prices starting at AU$25 per month after a 14-day FREE trial.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.