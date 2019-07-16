Google Home Mini is 50% OFF in this stellar Amazon Prime Day alternative

If you prefer Google Assistant to Amazon's Alexa, you're likely pretty nonplussed with the barrage of Amazon Echo deals available in the Prime Day sales, which end today – although you probably won't have to wait until Black Friday to find further discounts on the very frequently discounted Google Home or Amazon devices.

However, John Lewis has an exceptional half-price Google Home Mini deal, and has also slashed the price on a number of other Google Assistant-powered smart home gadgets.

The Google Home Mini is a direct competitor to the Amazon Echo Dot. The small, doughnut-sized speaker is designed to bring the Google Assistant smarts to your home in the smallest possible package. Google Assistant can be used to get the latest headlines, weather forecast, set timers and reminders, order takeaways, taxis, find out information about your next flight, or get directions. It can also stream music, although you might want to upgrade to the Google Home Max if this is going to be your primary source of music at home.

Google Home Mini | John Lewis | Was £49, Now £24

If you're looking for a budget smart speaker than won't take up much space around the home, but will seamlessly tie-in to your favourite Google services – this is it. John Lewis is offering the popular gadget for better than half price. Available in both Charcoal and Chalk colour options.View Deal

If you're a little confused about why there are so many deals and discounts available at the moment, it's all part of the annual Prime Day sales event. The 48 hour sale sees thousands of products discounted across Amazon, including electronics, outdoor goods, home and kitchen, watches, video games, beauty, and more.

It's basically like Black Friday, but in summer.

Amazon Prime Day is bigger than ever, with the blockbuster sales event now taking place over 48 hours across the online store.

To take advantage of the discounts and deals available on Prime Day, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. The annual subscription includes a number of benefits, including early access to deals, free one-day delivery on thousands of items, two-hour delivery in some cities, free streaming on Prime Music, Prime Video, and unlimited cloud storage for your family photos and videos.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.

That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day.

Of course, the best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.

Rival Amazon Prime Day sales live right now