Carphone Warehouse offers free unlimited phone screen replacements

If you're prone to butterfingers, Carphone Warehouse has a stunning new deal that could save you a small fortune in replacement glass displays.

The high street store is now offering free screen replacements for an entire year with a number of its SIM-only deals. And best of all, Carphone Warehouse says the offer is unlimited, so it will cater to even the most accident-prone amongst us.

Not only that, but the SIM-only deals are pretty competitive, too. Prices start from £11 a month and are available on both the Vodafone and O2 networks. 4G and 5G plans are available, especially useful if you're worried about dropping your shiny new all-glass 5G flagship smartphone.

As well as the unlimited screen replacements, you'll also get a free liquid glass screen protector (worth £18) to give your display half a chance.

There is a small fee to pay whenever you take advantage of the screen replacement service offered by Carphone Warehouse. It costs £25, which the company says is only to cover the cost of the same-day courier collection to pick-up your handset and return it to your home, or office when the repair is finished.

Oh, and it will also go towards paying for a new Crystalusion liquid glass screen protector applied to your brand-new screen.

You can see the full list of tariffs available on the Carphone Warehouse website.

Once you've selected the right SIM-only deal for you, you'll need to register for the unlimited screen replacement warranty separately on to the Crystalusion warranty registration webpage. As part of the process, you'll need to upload a photo of your phone screen to confirm that there's no damage already there.