Amazon Spring Sale 30% off BBQ deals mean today is THE DAY to buy a barbecue

Summer is here, more or less and the Amazon Spring Sale recognises that. Today only they've got up tp 30% off some of the best barbecues you can buy. These include savings on top-name brands such as Char-Broil, LotusGrill and Landmann. From professional-style kettle barbecues to portable grills and hibachis, there's a BBQ for all tastes and requirements.
• Save up to 30% or £80 on selected charcoal barbecues for today only
Amazon is even doing a 27% discount on Flamers all-natural fire lighters, to get you – and your grill – going.
Char-Broil Kettleman Charcoal Barbecue Grill | £145 | Was £200 | Save £55
Char-Broil's take on the ever-popular kettle barbecue features a porcelain grate that food can't fall through. Temperature control is easy thanks to an extra-large damper, a hinged lid (that also latches shut for transport) and built-in thermometer. There's plenty of grill space and the ash tray is easy to remove and empty/clean. The Kettleman has largely 5-star reviews on Amazon, and deservedly so as it's well built and excellent value. At this price, even more so.View Deal
LotusGrill | From £170 | Save up to £80
There's money off the whole range of LotusGrill and LotusGrill XL barbecues but the best deal – and the one Amazon is promoting today – is on the LotusGrill XL in a 'grain' finish. Depending on who you believe the normal price of this is either about £250 or about £300 and today it's £169.99 – although maybe not for much longer as only 5 are left. LotusGrill uses a unique 'bellows' action to get the grill up to heat quicker – it's ready to go in under 3 minutes, in fact. It's extremely convenient: the grill produces the bare minimum of smoke, the exterior stays cool enough to touch and the cooking parts are even dishwasher proof. The grill size – 435 x 350 x 257 mm is fairly substantial for such a portable thing, too.View Deal