Amazon Prime gets price increase in the UK

First, there was the electricity and gas crisis, then the added fuel costs and now there's Amazon Prime. It seems that prices are rising everywhere and Amazon's services are no exception.

In an email this morning to Prime members, Amazon announced that the price of the monthly Prime subscription would increase from £7.99 to £8.99. For annual subscriptions the price increases from £79 to £95, a £16 rise.

Amazon's Prime membership gives you a range of benefits throughout the year, including free shipping, Amazon Music, Prime Video and Prime Reading. It also gives you access to the great Prime Day deals on Amazon Prime Day. With rumours still circling of a second Prime Day taking place in October, you don't want to be left without access.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The new prices don't come into action until 15th September 2022, giving subscribers plenty of time to act, if they wish. Though some could cancel, I suspect most of us will simply carry on. If you are on an annual Prime subscription that runs out in September or October, it could be worth cancelling your membership and starting a new subscription before the September date. As although you won't get the remaining months refunded, you will save yourself £16 on the cost of the new one.

If you currently pay monthly, you can switch to an annual payment and save yourself more money. Even after 15th September, the annual price is equivalent to just £7.92 a month.