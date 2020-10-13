Amazon Prime Day deals: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is $250 off right now!

It's finally arrived: Amazon Prime Day, postponed a few times, is happening and with it come deals on basically everything you can imagine, from fitness to games consoles to laptops to fashion. If you've had your eye on something for a while, the next few days are a very good time.

A good example: Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G, one of its latest and greatest smartphones, has over $250 off on Amazon as part of the sales festivities.

While the S20 might be the baby of the pack, that doesn't mean it can't pack a punch and Samsung has worked to cram as much as it can't into a smaller body than its S20 Ultra and Note counterparts. The display is still a generous 6.2-inches and there's 128GB of storage onboard, paired with 8GB of RAM, enough to rip through almost any task.

On the back, there's a triple camera array, giving extra zoom and depth. There's an under-screen fingerprint sensor and facial recognition for extra security, too. Android 10 is on offer with Samsung's One UI, bringing with it tons of features, improvements, and updates.

Basically, this is a hefty smartphone, made even heftier by the generous deal on offer.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G| $749.99 from Amazon

A top-tier Android smartphone with all the bells and whistles, including a beautiful 6.2-inch display and triple cameras, guaranteed to offer everything you could possibly need. And it's $250 off right now.View Deal

So, if you've been patiently waiting for a price drop on the Galaxy S20 for a while, now is a great time to make the jump.

