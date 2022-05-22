Amazon Gift Card Fest drops 10% off cards from Google Play, Uber, Cotton On and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There's still a while to wait for Prime Day 2022 to arrive, but Amazon is already teasing us with its first ever Aussie Gift Card Fest.

From today (Monday, May 23) until 11:59pm AEST on Friday, May 27, you can get 10% off on select eGift card brands – specifically for the Google Play Store, Uber, Cotton On, Kobo, RedBalloon and Adrenaline experiences, Luxury Escapes and DoorDash. Not all the card values are eligible for this offer though, so check before you make the purchase.

That's not all – there are more freebies to score during the Amazon Gift Card Fest. If you buy eGift cards valued at AU$100 or more from a single brand in one transaction, you'll get AU$10 of Amazon credit to put towards your next purchase. You will need to apply a specific code to redeem this credit.

And if you happen to be one of the first 5,000 customers to purchase any Amazon eGift card valued at AU$100 or more in a single transaction, Amazon will add a AU$5 credit to your account that can also go towards a future buy. So there's a possibility of scoring up to AU$15 in Amazon credit to use at your discretion.

How to score Amazon credit during Gift Card Fest

As mentioned above, you can clock up some Amazon store credit when you purchase gift cards from specific brands valued at AU$100 or more in a single transaction.

The AU$5 credit being offered to the first 5,000 customers is specific to all amazon.com.au gift cards, and you will need to apply the code GCFEST at checkout (look for the "redeem gift card or promotional code" box).

The AU$10 credit is applicable to quite an intriguing collection of brands. It includes Amazon's Swap Entertainment gift cards (that can be put towards Binge and Kayo Sports subscriptions or used for Xbox, EB Games and Adrenaline purchases) and Swap Celebration (includes beauty and fashion brands, food, books and more).

The AU$10 credit is also available on gift cards for the Ultimate Thanks collection, Ultimate Eats, Ultimate Baby & Mum, Drummond Golf, Netflix, Airbnb and Twitch.

Below is the list of codes you're going to need to score the AU$10 credit.

Note that you can't mix and match the above brands or Swap collections to clock up the AU$100 value for the cards. To be eligible for the Amazon credit, the gift cards need to be for just one of the aforementioned options.

Happy gifting... to yourself or to a loved one!