Amazon Mid-Year Sale 2022 kicks off with big price drops on hundreds of items

We don't know yet when Prime Day 2022 will be – except that it's some time next month – but Amazon Australia is already serving up some scrumptious offers in its Mid-Year Sale.

It's not as big a sale as Prime Day in terms of the volume of offers available and the discounts on them, but it lasts longer. This year, the Amazon Mid-Year Sale goes on until 11:59pm AEST on Monday, June 6, giving you almost a week to check out the bargains.

As with any Amazon sale, you'll find new offers coming through each day, some (specifically Lightning Deals) lasting just a few hours. So you will need to be quick if something catches your fancy, and you'll need to keep checking back if you're undecided on what to get or holding out for something specific. Head to Amazon's dedicated Mid-Year Sale page (opens in new tab) to take a gander at everything on offer right now.

If you find it overwhelming, we've selected some great offers from the sale and listed them below in an easy-to-navigate format.

Amazon Mid-Year Sale 2022 deals

Tech & gaming

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch (2020, 64GB Wi-Fi + LTE) | AU$1,099 AU$888.99 (opens in new tab) (save AU$210.01) The ongoing chip shortage has affected stocks of some of the newer iPads, making it hard to lay our hands on one. So if you've been waiting patiently to get an iPad, there's a 64GB Air from 2020 available with a 19% discount right now. The offer is only on the Space Grey model with both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity.

(opens in new tab) PS5 games | 51% off (opens in new tab) There are four PS5 games getting a flat 51% discount across the board. So if you haven't played the below titles yet, now might be a good time to grab them: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – AU$59

Sackboy A Big Adventure – AU$49

Uncharted: A Legacy Of Thieves Collection – AU$44

The Nioh Collection – AU$60

(opens in new tab) Alienware AW3821DW 37-inch curved gaming monitor | AU$2,499 AU$1,624.35 (opens in new tab) (save AU$874.65) If you've got the spare change and room for an immersive gaming monitor, then this 37-inch curved monitor gets a 35% discount on Amazon. G-Sync support and a 144Hz refresh rate promises tear-free graphics. At AU$1,624.35, Amazon is price matching Dell at the moment.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,999 AU$1,519.24 (opens in new tab) (save AU$479.76) Boasting some pretty powerful specs, this 14-inch convertible offers a good balance between performance, portability and value for money. The previous generation (11th) Intel Core i7 is the power behind this machine, plus 16GB of system memory will take care all the multitasking you need to throw at it. Now 24% off on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Go 2 | AU$164.95 AU$131.39 (opens in new tab) (save AU$33.56) This is a fun and versatile lamp that can add some mood lighting to any setting. It works wirelessly, so you can set it up anywhere and move it about as you wish. Mind you, it's not weatherproof and not very bright to use a main light for a room. It's got a 20% price drop, down to just AU$131.39.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) | AU$399 AU$329 (opens in new tab) (save AU$70) The Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is one of Amazon’s most advanced smart displays, with a 10.1-inch screen that can rotate 360º and pivots as you move. Its automatic pan and zoom is particularly neat if you like to make video calls (though it’s only compatible with other Echo Shows and Skype). Now AU$70 off when you buy from Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) | AU$199 AU$129 (opens in new tab) (save AU$70) Don't have the space for the 10-inch smart display? Then this 8-inch display is a great alternative. With Amazon's Alexa on board to help with automation and voice control, there's a lot the Echo Show 8 can do for you. And its down by 30% this week.

(opens in new tab) Philips Ambilight 50-inch 7906 Series Android 4K smart TV | AU$1,195 AU$895 (opens in new tab) (save AU$300) If you don't have the four-figure budget of most 4K smart tellies, consider this 50-inch Philips option. Running on Android TV, it has backlighting that floods the room with colours matching what's happening on the TV. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support is on board. Now with 25% off the listed price.

(opens in new tab) Yamaha TW-E3B wireless earbuds | AU$129 AU$99 (opens in new tab) (save AU$30) How does one stand out from the overcrowded wireless earbuds space? Yamaha believes it's with 'Listening Care' technology built into its TW-E3B that promises to allow the wearer to hear full-range sound even at low volume settings, meaning they won't feel the need to increase volume and put their hearing at risk. Elsewhere, aptX Bluetooth support, 24-hour battery life and IPX5 water resistance help their case as buds to buy too.

(opens in new tab) Yamaha YH-E500A wireless headphones | AU$229 AU$160 (opens in new tab) (save AU$69) Compact on-ear headphones are rare breeds these days, so if you prefer that design to the more cumbersome over-ear one, these Yamahas have points in the bag already. Add to that active noise cancellation, a 38-hour battery life (with ANC on), Yamaha's ear-protecting Listening Care technology, and of course this generous discount, and you have a pair well worth considering here.

Personal care

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 | AU$379 AU$299 (opens in new tab) (save AU$80) It's one of the best electric toothbrushes you can get, but it's also an expensive one with equally premium brush heads. But if you really care about your oral hygiene (and you should), there's a 21% discount on this Philips Sonicare DiamondClean right now.

(opens in new tab) Philips Beardtrimmer Series 3000 | AU$69.95 AU$52.46 (opens in new tab) (save AU$17.49) This already-affordable trimmer features a comb that lifts hair so that the blades can do their job better, and now it gets a 25% discount too. There are 20 length settings to choose from, and a decent battery life too.

Small appliances

(opens in new tab) Philips Airfryer Essential (HD9200/21) | AU$199 AU$114.95 (opens in new tab) (save AU$84.05) On the lookout for an airfryer that doesn't burn a hole in your wallet or take up too much countertop space? This Philips Essential might be what you're after. It's got a 4.1L capacity and fries, bakes, grills, roasts and reheats. Plus there's a very generous 42% discount available right now.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot air fryers and multicookers | up to 49% off (opens in new tab) Instant Pot has become a household name now and if you've been keen on getting yourself one of its famed multicookers or its air fryers, now's your chance as practically everything in the company's Australian catalogue is discounted on Amazon... by up to 49%!

(opens in new tab) Black+Decker 1300W 10-in-1 steam mop | AU$119.99 AU$89.25 (opens in new tab) (save AU$30.74) It's not just for your floors – this steam mop also comes with a carpet attachment. It easily becomes a handheld unit so you can clean your kitchen stove and countertop or get grime off your bathroom walls. At this price, it's got some really good value for money. Trust us, one of our colleagues uses it regularly at home.

Home