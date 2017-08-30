Acer drops 'thinnest-ever' all-in-one PC, aluminum Chromebook 15 plus unbelievable 18-core Predator Orion gaming desktop

Acer revealed a mega-drop of new gear at its IFA 2017 press conference this morning.Chief among the new releases is the Aspire S24, which is super thin at just 5.97 mm thick. There's also optional Intel Optane memory and Qi wireless charging on the base.

Acer's Chromebook 15 has proved one of the most popular proponents of Chrome OS. There's now a new aluminum version with a cited battery life of up to 12 hours and a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display.

Also upgraded with Intel's new 'eighth generation' Core processors are the sub-1kg Swift 5, everyday Spin 5 convertible and the Switch 7 Black Edition, a fanless 2-in-1 with discrete graphics.

Acer also announced two 4G-connected 360-degree cameras. The Holo360 enables you to record, edit and share on the device, while the Vision360 is designed for in-car use.

Arise Orion

The Predator Orion 9000 series is a stunning new Windows 10 gaming desktop that supports over 8K UHD (yes really).

It features up to an Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processor with a whopping 18 cores and 36 threads, up to four-way AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics or two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti cards in SLI formation (Nvidia's tech that enables multiple graphic cards to work together).

Check out the Predator Orion 9000 series video here:

If that wasn't enough, there's also the curved 35-inch Predator X35 monitor fast with fast 200 Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync and Acer HDR Ultra. Don't expect any of the Predator stuff to fit into the budget bracket.

Check out the Predator Orion 9000 series video here:

Liked this? Check out the rest of the stuff from IFA 2017