4 reasons to buy PSVR 2 – and 1 not to

If you've caught the gaming bug then you'll know its magic can come in many forms, from consoles to handhelds to phones and tablets.

Over the past few years, virtual reality, or VR, has become a hot topic, a trend that will only continue as we enter the so-called metaverse, an immersive world for business and leisure.

Sony was one of the first companies to experiment with VR is gaming, launched the original PlayStation VR (PSVR) way back in 2016, alongside the PlayStation 4.

Things have changed a lot over the intervening six years and the technology that supports VR headsets has got a lot more advanced, as the Oculus Quest 2 shows.

With Sony poised to introduce the PSVR 2 sometime in the next year, we thought it would be fun to take a lot at some of the pros and cons of getting in onto next evolution of gaming.

Let's dive in, taking a look at the PSVR 2 and what we can expect.

(Image credit: Sony)

Reason to buy 1: You love the future

For some, the future is enticing and something to be part of; that's why early adopters exist, buying up brand new products on day one.

The PSVR 2 will likely represent the next wave in VR headsets for gaming, especially given the huge catalogue of games available on the PS5 and, importantly, how powerful the console is.

Sony tried hard to make the PSVR 1 a huge success but the technology available at the time had a negative impact, forcing the company into adding a relatively low-res screen on a bulky design.

Being part of the next wave could be enough for some people, especially if the PSVR 2 is somewhat reasonably priced.

If we really are going to live and play in the metaverse, why not get stuck in?

Reason to buy 2: You own a PS5

Getting hold of a PlayStation 5 is notoriously hard – same for the Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch – and if you were lucky enough then the PSVR 2 is a natural next step.

Stocks have been low at pretty much all major retailers so far and Sony has said it expects these issues to continue for the foreseeable.

By the time the PSVR 2 comes out, sometime in 2023, we hope the PS5 might be slightly less illusive, making the VR headset the perfect accessory.

It's unclear if the PSVR 2 will work with the PS4 or PS4 Pro, so make sure that is part of your considerations if you want to level up your gaming.

Reason to buy 3: It's a big hardware upgrade over PSVR

The easiest buying decision will be for anyone who has owned, and enjoyed, the PSVR headset over the years.

VR gaming, while in its infancy, offers a lot of upside, especially if you love to be fully immersed within a game – both in terms of visuals and sound.

Literally having the screen so close to your eyes, while cutting out all outside distractions, makes a lot of sense for some AAA titles and the intuitive controls on the PSVR 2 add another dimension that goes beyond a controller.

It might take some getting used to for anyone who plays on a TV or monitor, but the adjustment is worth it when you're fully immersed in God of War, battling ever-harder bosses as Kratos.

Reason to buy 4: A switch from the PC

Finally, if you're a PC gamer by nature, the PSVR 2 headset will offer something really compelling: plug-and-play VR, powered by the PS5.

This might sound like blasphemy to some – and that's fair enough – but having an easy-to-use VR headset with games that work straight out of the box is a pretty neat trick.

You're going to lose some customisability, of course, and perhaps games will be slightly lower-res, but a bunch of AAA titles on the powerful PS5 hardware is not something to be sniffed at.

Reason not to buy 1: We don't know the launch titles

Speaking of AAA titles, that brings us to our final point, the only con in this series: we don't know which launch games Sony has planned.

With God of War: Ragnarök arriving on November 9, so just over four months away, that rules out one of Sony's biggest exclusive titles. We've already spent a few months with Horizon: Forbidden West, too.

Sony has given us a lot of reasons to trust them, so there's no need to panic just yet, but a stable of AAA titles will be essential to get games to part with the required cash to pick up the PSVR 2 on launch.

Only time will tell and we'll be tracking these developments closely at T3 so stay tuned.

Conclusion: PSVR 2 will probably be worth it...

So there you have it, the PSVR 2 makes a lot of sense, once we get a glimpse of the actual games Sony has planned.

Stepping into the future is always a risk and we need to try the VR headset first before making a final decision but all of the signs are pointing to something positive.