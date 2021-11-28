10 Amazon Black Friday deals that would make great Christmas gifts

While we've been picking out the best Black Friday 2021 deals across different Aussie retailers, it's hard to not ogle at the amazing Amazon offers. Our colleagues over at TechRadar have put together a handy Amazon Australia Black Friday deals page, and there's just so much on there that we think would make absolutely top-notch Christmas presents that we just had to cobble together our own shopping list.

We've picked 10 of our favourite Black Friday offers on Amazon below to help you get started, but you should take a gander at all Amazon deals so you can find the perfect gift without having to break the bank. From air fryers to coffee makers, shoes, clothing, a great dram... it's all there!

You will need to hurry, though. Amazon's Black Friday sale runs only until 11:59pm AEDT on Monday, November 29 (aka Cyber Monday). So get that Christmas shopping list ready and save a bundle of cash on some amazing gift ideas.

Nintendo Switch Lite console | AU$279 Nintendo Switch Lite console | AU$279 (15% off) If you're shopping for a gamer you'd really like to pamper, then the Nintendo Switch Lite makes for an amazing gift. Yes, it's an expensive gift, but if you take advantage of Amazon's Black Friday sale, then you can save over AU$50 on this handheld console. Just imagine the amazement on the recipient's face this Christmas and it will make it all worthwhile. Available for AU$279 in five colour variations.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) | AU$169 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) | AU$169 (29% off) Whether you want to treat the avid reader in your life or yourself, the latest Kindle Paperwhite ereader is an amazing buy, particularly with a steep discount of 29%. It's bigger and better than any older Paperwhite model, with a 6.8-inch screen that's 10% brighter, a bigger battery and 20% faster page turns. Need we say more?

Seiko 5 automatic men's watches | AU$99 Seiko 5 automatic men's watches | AU$99 (38% off) Not everyone needs a smartwatch. If there's someone who'd like to go the traditional route, Seiko is still making some excellent timekeepers. There are four different variations in the Seiko 5 series available for under AU$100 right now, all with a comfortable canvas strap in earthy colours, so take your pick.

Inkbird Bluetooth meat thermometer | AU$30 Inkbird Bluetooth meat thermometer | AU$30 (35% off) Know an avid carnivore who loves to cook? Then this meat thermometer will help them achieve the perfect, most succulent roast, whether in the oven or the barbie. Dual probes help monitor temperature at different spots (to avoid uneven cooking) and Bluetooth support sends the readings directly to a connected phone for real-time updates. Smart, eh?

Fitbit Sense | AU$289 Fitbit Sense | AU$289 (34% off) This smartwatch can be a lifesaver, literally. With ECG apps now working in Australia on Fitbit devices, this wearable could help detect arhythmic heart rates. It even helps manage stress levels by detecting tiny electrical currents on your skin. And of course, like any other Fitbit, it's a remarkable fitness tracker with built-in GPS.

DualSense wireless controllers | AU$79 DualSense wireless controllers | AU$79 (28% off) If you, or someone you know, has been lucky enough to snag a PS5 when stock has been available, then consider picking up a discounted DualSense controller. There's 28% off (AU$79 each) on the Midnight Black, White and... wait for it... the Christmas edition controllers. If red is your colour of choice, that will set you back AU$89 (26% off the list price).

Instant Pot Vortex Mini air fryer | AU$66.99 Instant Pot Vortex Mini air fryer | AU$66.99 (55% off) The perfect gift for a home cook who loves to whip a tasty meal, and it's far less than half price off! This is an absolute steal if you pick it up over Black Friday – available in three colours. Healthy low-fat meals with a massive amount of savings on a device that fries, bakes, roasts and reheats. 'Nuff said!

Calvin Klein perfumes | from AU$19.99 Calvin Klein perfumes | from AU$19.99 There's a wide range of CK scents discounted on Amazon for Black Friday – for men and women – making them great choices for Christmas prezzies. You can choose from eau de parfum or eau de toilette, with prices starting as low as AU$20 for a 100ml bottle.

Wine and spirits | from AU$11 Wine and spirits | from AU$11 Sometimes the best gift is a bottle of wine or, if you know a whisky connoisseur, then perhaps a single malt. But there's plenty of offers on Amazon right now that can save you a hefty packet on other spirits as well, including rum and gin. So go on, treat yourself or a loved one to a tipple this Christmas.

Skincare products | up to 50% off premium brands Skincare products | up to 50% off premium brands Whether it's La Roche-Posay or Philosophy, there's a very good chance you might find a great gift amongst the plethora of offers on Amazon right now. You can save up to 50% on even Ahava's Dead Sea Minerals range. From moisturisers to sunscreen lotions, perfumes to hand creams, these discounts will help you put together a nice skincare basket too.

Deals across Amazon's Black Friday sale also include:

Amazon devices: Save up to 50% off popular Amazon devices, including Echo and Kindle

Kitchen: Save on coffee machines, slow cookers, air fryers and more

Video games: Deep discounts on gaming essentials

Clothing and shoes: Tommy Hilfiger, Wrangler, Lee, Clarks, Fila, Puma and more

Home office supplies: Save on stationery and computer peripherals

Music: Discounts on CDs and vinyls

Books: From children's books to adult fiction, save on a wide range of reads

Toys: Save on Lego, Hasbro, Osmo, Hot Wheels and loads more