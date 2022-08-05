Two dumbbells, 15 minutes and this home workout is all you need to get toned arms

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At-home arm workouts are an excellent way to tone your guns in private, so you can display them in public later, and this fast and efficient exercise routine will get you in Natalie Portman in Thor-shape in no time. Better still, it also works the shoulders, so you'll look better in t-shirts, too.

Pamela Reif probably doesn't need an introduction at this point, considering she is one of the most famous fitness influencers. In fact, the below workout – titled '15 MIN UPPER BODY - with weights / for sexy arm, back & chest muscles / Male Friendly' – has been viewed nearly five million times on Youtube, probably because it uses only a couple of dumbbells and promises quick results.

You'll only need a pair of dumbbells, an exercise mat and a weight bench for this 15-minute upper body workout. if you happen to have a pair of adjustable dumbbells at hand, even better. Here is the breakdown of the exercises:

Warm-up

Arm circles (30 seconds)

Chest & shoulder press (30 seconds)

15-second break

Superset No.1

Biceps curl & shoulder press (40 seconds)

Biceps curl (20 seconds)

Up & down plank (30 seconds)

30-second break

Superset No.2

Row & Bicep curls (40 seconds)

Rows (20 seconds)

Push up (On knees) (30 seconds)

30-second break

Superset No.3

Dips (40 seconds)

Triceps push-ups (20 seconds)

Mountain climber (30 seconds)

30-second break

Cool-down

Shoulder circles forward (30 seconds)

Flappy bird (30 seconds)

Slow Up & down (30 seconds)

Hold (30 seconds)

