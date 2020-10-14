Best Prime Day headphones deals: cheap earbuds and headphones from Bose, Beats, Sony and more

The best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals are a vintage assortment this year, with great old classics such as Bose QuietComfort 35 II and some new kids bringing their shine such as Beats Solo Pro. We've got headphones deals for the UK and headphones deals for the US and just to spread the love worldwide, we got prices for wherever YOU – yes, you – are living now.

Most of these headphones deals are noise cancelling and/or over ear headphones but there are some true wireless earbuds and wireless buds as well. Upgrade your sound today.

Best Prime Day headphones deals

• Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, Black at Amazon. Was $199.99, now $88.00 save 55%.

Get the best from your favourites tracks with these Sony headphones that feature smart noise cancellation and dual noise sensor technology. Along with the excellent audio quality you benefit from some practical tech, with wireless Bluetooth streaming and NFC one-touch. They'll work in tandem with your smartphone voice assistant so you can enjoy hands-free calls too. Up to 35 hours of battery life means they'll keep going all day and when it comes to recharge time there's quick charging via USB C. It's so quick, in fact, that you should get another 60 minutes of playback from a brief 10-minute charge.

Got more to spend? Amazon also has these Prime Day beauties up for grabs: the flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 is 20% off AND you get a free $25 Amazon voucher thrown in.

• Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 with $25 voucher for $298 – bundle price was $373. Save $75

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHXB900N featuring wireless Bluetooth, a microphone for phone calls plus Alexa voice control. Get them in Black...

• Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHXB900N at Amazon. Was $248.00, now $123.00 save 50%.

Or the same thing in a very cool, Amazon-exclusive Blue.

• Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHXB900N at Amazon. Was $248.00, now $123.00 save 50%.

Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless in black | Was $99.99 | Now $49.99 at Best Buy

If you're a fan of over-the-ear headphone design then these will certainly fit the bill. There's rapid charge technology that delivers 4 hours of play time after 10 minutes of charge. You also get Bluetooth and a built-in microphone. The rechargeable battery will allow you to keep listening all the way up to 22 hours if you can stay awake that long.

Jabra Elite 85h | $210.99 from Amazon

The Elite 85h are stylish, sophisticated wireless headphones that offer superb sound, long-lasting battery life, fast charging, a useful smartphone app, ANC, and a lot more besides. And today you can save $39 as part of Amazon Prime Day. If you're looking for stylish wireless headphones, look no further: the Elite 85h has a sturdy, inoffensive design that goes with most head shapes and, most importantly, outfits. Active Noise Cancelling is on offer alongside 30 hours of playback and fast charging. You can even connect multiple devices at once.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones w/ Alexa Voice Control (Black)

Was: $349 | Prime Day Price: $199 | Prime Day Savings: $150 (43%)

Complete with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones deliver a "smart headphone" experience that's hard to beat at a price like this. Excellent sound quality, Bose proprietary noise cancelling tech, these headphones have it all and at 43% off are at the best price you'll find today.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones w/ Alexa Voice Control (Silver)

Was: $349 | Prime Day Price: $199 | Prime Day Savings: $150 (43%)

Complete with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones deliver a "smart headphone" experience that's hard to beat at a price like this. Excellent sound quality, Bose proprietary noise cancelling tech, these headphones have it all and at 43% off are at the best price you'll find today.

Beats by Dre Solo Pro Noise-Cancelling Headphones (Matte Red)

Was: $299 | Now: $199 | Savings: $100 (33%) | Best Buy

Get 33% off a pair of the More Matte Collection Red Beats by Dre Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. Killer sound quality, durable design and comfortable for all-day use (with the battery life to match), at just $199 this deals an absolute steal.

Beats by Dre Solo Pro Noise-Cancelling Headphones (Matte Dark Blue)

Was: $299 | Now: $199 | Savings: $100 (33%) | Best Buy

Save 33% on a pair of the More Matte Collection Dark Blue Beats by Dre Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. For those looking for a more low-key color, the Matte Dark Blue is as classy as is it comfortable. You won't find a better price on these for some time, so act on this deal fast.

Beats by Dre Solo Pro Noise-Cancelling Headphones (Matte Light Blue)

Was: $299 | Now: $199 | Savings: $100 (33%) | Best Buy

Save $100 on the More Matte Collection Light Blue Beats by Dre Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. Definitely more flashy but still just as slick with incredible sound quality and comfort to match.

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Waterproof Bone Conduction Running Headphones | On sale for £119.96 | Was £149.95 | You save £29.99 at Amazon

The Aeropex sounds surprisingly for headphones that don't actually cover the ear at all. Not only that but these open-ear headphones are also featherlight, weighing a mere 26 grams, and have a battery life of up to 8 hours (playing time) or 10 days (standby), PLus they work as headsets too so you can take calls using the Aftershokz Aeropex.

• Buy the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation - Space Grey. Was £349.99, now £229.00 save £120.99.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 is the kind of outstanding product that B&W built a global reputation on. It combines all their hard-won expertise in audio manufacture with cutting-edge noise cancellation and looks stunning as well. Expect poised, energetic and full-fat sound, premium build and very decent noise-cancellation.

JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless headphones | Save £35 | Now £54.99 at Currys

What a perfect gift, either for yourself or someone else who'd benefit from great JBL sound and the freedom of totally wireless earphones. JBL's headphones are fantastic value for balancing price and audio quality, and these are no slouch when it comes to battery either, delivering 4 hours per charge, and with 12 hours of charge stored in the case.

Beats Powerbeats wireless headphones | Save £30 with code | Now £99.99 at Currys

One of the most popular headphones to use when running or generally exercising, and for good reason – the fit is ultra-secure, the sound quality is excellent, and battery life is great (but you can also get an hour of use from just a five-minute charge). Use the code BEATSSAVE30 at checkout for get this discount.

• Buy the Marshall Mid Active Noise Cancelling (A.N.C.) Headphones with Bluetooth in Black. Was £239.99, now £112.00 save £127.99.

These Marshall phones are so loud they almost make it to 11. However, what you also get is great quality across the dynamic range plus great damping of tiresome exterior noise. Custom 40mm drivers give you want you really want; lots of bass. Being wireless they're convenient, they'll go up to 20 hours between charges, take just 3 hours to fully recharge and feature a portable collapsible design. There's a velvet lining travel case too. Very cool.

• Buy the Marshall Mode EQ in-Ear Earphones - Black / Brass. Was £69.99, now £32.00 save £37.99.

Want something a little more svelte, but still with the Marshall logo? Try the Marshall Mode EQ in-Ear Earphones, which are wired but don't tangle without making an effort. There a 3.5mm jack, microphone and remote for call-taking and music control plus four different sleeves so they'll fit you're ears like, er gloves. Lookout for the super cool little Marshall logo flourishes along the way. Understated brilliance we think.

• Buy the Bowers & Wilkins PI4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, With Magnetic In-Ear Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 - Silver. Was £269.99, now £149.99 save £120.00.

These beauties offer fantastic sounds thanks to customized 14mm drivers, which deliver a superior audio experience. Adding to the appeal is adaptive noise cancelling along with around 12 hours of battery life. Need a quick rejuice? 15 minutes is enough to get you another 3 hours of listening.

• Buy the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds Headphones. Was £49.99, now £29.99 save £20.00.

30 QUID! Armed with graphene drivers these babies deliver plenty of bottom end thanks to BassUp technology, which enhances the lower end by 43%. You also get up to 40 hours of playtime via the included charging case. Just 10 minutes of charging can get you up to 1 hour of playtime. There’s also IPX7-rated water protection along with super simple pairing that takes just one step.

Try these Prime Day Sony headphones for size too

• Sony WH-H910N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones in red at Amazon. Was £250.00, now £159.00 save 36%.

• Sony WH-H910N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones in orange at Amazon. Was £250.00, now £159.00 save 36%.

• Sony WF-SP800N Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones in black at Amazon. Was £180.00, now £135.00 save 25%.

• Sony WF-SP800N Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones in white at Amazon. Was £180.00, now £135.00 save 25%.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US