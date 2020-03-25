The best 75-inch TVs: deluxe 4K and 8K TVs that bring the cinema home

If you're looking for a really big TV, then you need to be casting your eye over the best 75-inch TVs – these really bring the big screen to a medium-sized living room, or might even be exactly what you need for a larger living area.

To most people, the idea of a 75-inch TV probably sounds crazy: the kind of display size that only appeals to home cinema obsessives or the super-rich. But that really isn’t the case these days, and as the bezel, chassis and price of the best TVs have all got smaller, people have looked more and more for bigger screens over the last few years. In fact, 70+ inches is the fastest-growing area of TV sales.

As a result the best 75-inch TVs come in a range of different prices, ranging from well under £1,000 up to several thousand. We should note that if you want a premium-quality panel, there is a major price hike over the best 65-inch TVs… and those already tend to be a lot steeper than the best 55-inch TVs.

But if you can stretch to them, the giant panels really make the most of high-end technologies such as OLED and QLED, showcasing what they're capable of.

This is also the size where 8K starts to come into its own – the screens are big enough that the extra pixels make a difference, especially if you're aiming for the TV to be a vision-filling home cinema experience.

Best 75-inch TV: Is this the right size for you?

A more pertinent question is do you have the room? A 75-inch TV is clearly very large, and in the average living room it will take up most of a wall.

So you need to measure the available space, and be aware that a screen this size will dominate the room. The good news is these days there’s very little bezel, while a depth of 3-5cm makes installation easier. Wall-mounting is the best option, because it takes up the least space, just make sure you use a solid bracket, and check your wall can actually take the weight!

Best 75-inch TV: What to look for

The 75-inch HDR TV market is dominated by large-screen 4K OLED TVs, some cheaper 4K LCD TVs, and 8K QLED TVs. In general, these screens tend to be high-end models, although not always, and as such you should be looking for state-of-the-art image processing that uses AI-enhancements, extensive HDR support, Dolby Atmos immersive audio, plenty of gaming features, and comprehensive smart platforms.

The processing capabilities are especially important at this size, since any imperfections in the picture will be pretty obvious – that means good upscaling of HD and SD content is vital.

This is a size where going 8K should be a serous consideration, since these TVs are big enough to make those extra pixels worthwhile. The upscaling of in the best 8K TVs can't make 4K content look like true native 8K footage, but it can make it look even better than 4K, so there are real benefits.

Best 75-inch TV: the list

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Q950TS The best 75-inch 8K TV, with mind-blowing HDR Reasons to buy + Superb HDR performance + Comprehensive smart platform + Excellent gaming features Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision or Atmos Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Samsung Q950TS is its new flagship 8K QLED model, and is the best Samsung TV on offer in 2020. It’s a beautiful piece of industrial design, and squeezes in a ton of excellent tech.

It combines a direct backlight, local dimming, wider viewing angles and quantum dot technology to produce more colours, deeper blacks, and brighter highlights. The 8K Quantum Processor uses cutting-edge neural networks to precisely upscale SDR and HDR content. The latter looks amazing thanks to the larger colour volume, and there’s support for HDR10+ (although still no Dolby Vision).

The Q950TS includes Object Tracking Sound Plus, and hidden away in the gorgeous chassis are speakers at the top, middle and bottom. In conjunction with AI-enhanced processing, these speakers move sounds to precisely match the images on screen. There’s no Dolby Atmos processing, but this new feature gives any source a sonic upgrade, and Samsung has finally added eARC for higher-quality sound output to soundbars.

The Q950TS has an incredibly low input lag, combined with variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low-latency mode (ALLM) support, which will both be in use on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, making it an excellent 75-inch QLED TV for gamers.

This 75-inch smart TV boasts a superb operating system that offers an extensive selection of streamers including Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney+, and the UK catch-up services. There’s an updated version of the Universal Guide, easy setup using the SmartThings app, and built-in Amazon Alexa. There’s also the new Digital Butler, which is designed to make connecting and controlling other devices easier.

There are actually two versions of this TV – the Q950TS and the Q900TS. They're identical for image quality and other specs, but the Q950TS is thinner, and puts all connections in an external Samsung OneConnect box, with a single cable leading to the TV. We really like this setup, but the the thicker Q900TS will include all connections on the unit itself, and will be cheaper (though this version isn't available yet).

And the Q950TS is available in more sizes than just 75 inches of course – there are also 65-inch and 85-inch models available.

(Image credit: LG)

2. LG OLED77C9 The best 75-inch OLED TV Reasons to buy + Impressive picture quality + Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos + Excellent smart platform Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+ support Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The 77-inch LG C9 is the largest 4K OLED TV you can buy, offering a gorgeous big-screen experience that benefits from the technology's superior black levels, exceptional shadow detail and saturated colours.

Despite the huge picture, the α9 Intelligent Processor does a fantastic job of upscaling lower resolution material. As a result images are sharp, detailed and clean, whether you’re watching SDR or HDR content. In the case of the latter there’s a choice of HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, with only a lack of HDR10+ to disappoint.

The C9 uses HDMI 2.1 inputs – still something of a rarity – which means this 77-inch HDR TV supports eARC, 4K at 120 frames per second, VRR and ALLM. Those last three features are sure to please gamers, as will a very low input lag.

LG’s webOS is the best smart system around, and the C9 includes everything from ThinQ AI-enhanced features to built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The platform is responsive and intuitive to use thanks to the Magic Remote, and there’s an extensive selection of streaming apps, making this 77-inch smart TV the best overall OLED option at this size.

It's also available at 55-inch and 65-inch sizes too, if you want the same quality but with a much lower price.

(Image credit: Philips)

3. Philips 75PUS6754 The best-value 75-inch TV Reasons to buy + Dolby Vision and HDR10+ + Dolby Atmos support + Ambilight is great Reasons to avoid - Basic streaming services Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While many of the 75-inch TVs on this list are high-end models with equally high-end prices, the Philips 6754 bucks that trend with impressive specifications and a competitive price point.

This 4K LCD TV uses an LED backlight and local dimming to deliver strong colours, and bright highlights, but with solid blacks, too. It includes Philips’s Pixel Precise Ultra HD processor, which upscales and enhances SDR and HDR content, while also applying effective motion smoothing. There’s also support for every version of HDR including HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making this a well-specified 75-inch HDR TV.

In terms of the sound, this huge TV benefits from larger speakers and 20W of amplification, while the inclusion of Dolby Atmos decoding allows you to also enjoy immersive 3D audio on compatible speakers or soundbars. The 6754 uses Philips’s SAPHI smart system which, while relatively basic, still includes a decent selection of video streaming services. There’s also an effective game mode with a low input lag.

Finally proprietary Ambilight technology uses LEDs in the rear of the panel to produce synchronised ambient light that enhances your viewing experience, helping to make the Philips 6754 a great-value 75-inch Smart TV.

Please note: this TV is available in Europe only – you may see it in available outside, but as an import it's likely to be more expensive, so won't be such good value.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

4. Panasonic TX-75FX750 The best cheaper 75-inch TV for picture accuracy Reasons to buy + Superb picture accuracy + HDR10+ support + Dolby Atmos support Reasons to avoid - Smart system is basic - No Dolby Vision Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

It may not be as cheap as the Philips above, but this ultra-big and ultra-bright 4K LCD TV is still a real bargain thanks to its huge screen and the Japanese manufacturer’s legendary picture expertise.

That means a panel with a wider colour gamut, and the inclusion of the company’s HCX processor for improved upscaling and noise reduction. The FX750 supports HDR (although not Dolby Vision), and as you’d expect from Panasonic it delivers superb image accuracy thanks to extensive calibration controls.

The sound benefits from decent sized speakers and plenty of amplification, giving the TV an acoustic boost. There’s no Dolby Atmos support, but the sheer size of the FX750 gives the sonic delivery greater impact.

The My Home Screen smart platform is fairly basic compared to much of the competition, but it’s responsive and intuitive to use. It also includes the main video streamers, along with Freeview Play in the UK, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The Panasonic FX750 isn’t as feature-packed as other models in this list, but if you want a pro-style picture on a budget, it's an excellent choice.

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Sony KD-77AG9 The best 77-inch TV for image processing and sport Reasons to buy + Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos + Excellent Acoustic Surface speaker + Comprehensive app support Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+ support Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The flagship Sony AG9, which uses the same 77-inch OLED panel as the LG C9, forms part of the company’s MASTER Series of TVs. As such it has the inky blacks and rich colours associated with OLED, but also benefits from Sony’s processing expertise.

That means it uses the X1 Ultimate image processor, delivering industry-leading upscaling and noise reduction, as well as truly superb motion processing, making fast moving action such as sports clearer to watch (even if it's being upscaled too). The resulting SDR and HDR pictures are often stunning, with the latter benefiting from Sony’s Pixel Contrast Booster for brighter peak highlights. This 77-inch HDR TV also supports Dolby Vision, although not HDR10+.

The AG9 sounds as good as it looks, thanks to the inclusion of Sony’s Acoustic Surface sound system. This uses actuators at the rear to vibrate the OLED panel, turning the entire screen into a speaker. Subwoofers add low-end impact, and overall the results are genuinely impressive. Sounds follow the images on screen, while the inclusion of Dolby Atmos adds greater immersion.

The Android TV OS includes Google Assistant, but also works with Amazon Alexa, and while the streaming services aren’t as comprehensive as some, the Sony AG9 is an impressive 77-inch smart TV that delivers the goods.