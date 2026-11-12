Searches for adidas' Adizero Evo SL have surged 250% in a year, and with reviews calling them the "best running shoes of all time", this 40% discount couldn't have come at a better time

Thanks to its versatility and affordability, Adidas’s Adizero Evo SL seems to have captured everyone's attention in 2026. Given this, it's not surprising that Google search interest in the lightweight trainers has jumped 250% over the past year.

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The Evo SL has become something of a favourite among runners looking for a fast, versatile shoe without the premium price of a carbon-plated racer. And now SportsShoes has knocked 40% off the price, bringing the sleek, all-black version down from £129.99 to £77.99.

Save 40% adidas Adizero Evo SL: was £129.99 now £77.99 at SportsShoes Inspired by adidas' record-breaking racing shoes, the Adizero Evo SL combines a full-length Lightstrike Pro midsole with a breathable upper and Continental rubber outsole. Weighing approximately 224g, it's designed for everything from everyday training to faster sessions, offering a lively ride without requiring a carbon plate.

The Evo SL borrows much of its DNA from adidas' considerably more expensive Adizero performance range, particularly the Pro Evo 1, but takes a more accessible approach to running.

Its biggest selling point is the Lightstrike Pro midsole, which delivers the kind of soft, energetic cushioning usually associated with dedicated racing shoes.

Unlike many premium running shoes, however, the Evo SL doesn't use a full-length carbon plate and provides a more natural, flexible ride that works well across different running speeds. It has a breathable mesh upper and a Continental rubber outsole.

Customer feedback is overwhelmingly positive, with the shoes boasting an impressive 4.8 out of five rating from more than 7,500 reviews on the SportsShoes listing.

One five-star reviewer describes the Evo SL as the "Best run shoe on the market", while another calls it "My best running shoe of all time", praising its lightweight construction and energy return.

At £77.99, the Evo SL is an attractive proposition for runners looking to add a faster, more responsive option to their rotation. The discounted Core Black/Grey Four/Impact Orange colourway was available in several popular UK sizes, including 7.5 through 11, when I checked.