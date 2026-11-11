“Possibly the best shoes I've ever put on my feet”, says one runner about New Balance's springy FuelCell Rebel v5, now 40% off after a 350% surge in search interest

New Balance's FuelCell Rebel v5 is having quite the year. According to research published by footwear retailer Schuh, search interest in the lightweight running shoes has surged by 350% over the past 12 months. Quite popular, one might say!

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And now, with Black Friday approaching, New Balance has slashed the price of the popular trainers by 40%, bringing them down from £140 to just £84. Two colourways are included in the promotion, and many of the popular sizes were still available when we checked.

Save 40% New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5: was £140 now £84 at New Balance EMEA Featuring a responsive PEBA-blend FuelCell midsole, breathable FantomFit upper and lightweight 223g construction, the Rebel v5 combines everyday comfort with enough bounce for faster training sessions. Two colourways are discounted by 40%, including Pistachio Butter with Digital Mist and Neo Flame with Magnet.

The FuelCell Rebel v5 occupies an interesting position in New Balance's running shoe lineup. It's designed to deliver much of the lively, responsive feel of performance running shoes without a carbon plate or an intimidating price tag.

Its FuelCell midsole combines PEBA and EVA foams to deliver soft cushioning and an energetic ride, while the wider, taller midsole geometry provides more underfoot protection than the previous generation.

Despite the additional cushioning, the shoe weighs approximately 223g and features a relatively modest 6mm heel-to-toe drop.

The breathable FantomFit upper helps keep weight down, making the Rebel v5 suitable for everything from everyday training runs to tempo sessions and longer distances.

People are enthusiastic, too. One five-star reviewer describes the Rebel v5 as "Possibly the best shoes I've ever put on my feet", praising its softness and versatility across different types of training.

Another reviewer calls the shoes "Springy stable and great cushioning", while a third sums up the experience rather enthusiastically with "CLOUDS ON FEET".

There's even a review from a runner who claims the shoes helped them take two minutes off their running time, although individual results will obviously vary.

The Rebel v5 is primarily designed for neutral runners, and those who prefer extra room can also look for the wide-fit option. New Balance recommends sizing up if you're between sizes (I usually go half a size up with NB shoes).