The North Face’s iconic backpack drops below £90 before Black Friday, and this special edition adds a splash of personality to an outdoor classic
The Borealis Classic Patch Backpack is 25% off now
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to find a decent deal on outdoor gear. The North Face is currently offering 25% off selected bags and luggage as part of its Singles' Day promotion, including one of its most recognisable backpacks.
Shop the Singles' Day sale at The North Face
The Borealis Classic Patch Backpack usually retails for £115, but the promotion brings it down to £86.25, saving you £28.75. Apply the SINGLESDAY26 discount code at checkout before 16 November to access the promo price on the Borealis (or any other bag included in the sale).
This special edition of the popular Borealis features three exclusive patches and comes in an eye-catching Estate Blue and Active Blue colourway. Use code SINGLESDAY26 at checkout to claim the discount. The offer ends on 16 November.
The Borealis is one of those backpacks that has successfully crossed over from outdoor equipment into everyday fashion, thanks partly to its distinctive silhouette and front bungee-cord system.
The Classic Patch version retains the familiar design but adds three decorative patches, giving the backpack a slightly more playful, retro-inspired appearance.
There's plenty of substance beneath the styling, too. Its 29-litre capacity provides enough space for commuting essentials, gym equipment or extra layers for a day outdoors.
The backpack features a large zipped main compartment, a secondary compartment for smaller belongings and an external stash pocket for items you need to access quickly.
Comfort is another important part of the Borealis's appeal. The FlexVent suspension system combines a padded air-mesh back panel with a spine channel, while adjustable compression straps help keep the load stable.
The backpack also features a removable waist belt and sternum strap, making it suitable for longer walks as well as everyday travel.
Its nylon construction has a durable water-repellent finish, providing some protection against light rain, although it's not fully waterproof.
The Singles' Day promotion also includes other popular The North Face bags, including the Base Camp Duffel and Base Camp Voyager.
With the sale ending on 16 November, it's worth checking the eligible bags before Black Friday arrives, particularly if you've already had your eye on a Borealis.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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