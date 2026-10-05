Olight’s "best torch ever" with 7,000-lumen output is now cheaper than Black Friday at 40% off on Amazon
Amazon has knocked £80 off the ridiculously powerful Olight Marauder Mini ahead of Prime Big Deal Days
Black Friday usually gets all the attention when it comes to big discounts, but Amazon has just beaten one of last year's best torch deals before its October sale has even officially started. The Olight Marauder Mini is now £119.99 at Amazon, down from £199.99, giving Prime members a massive £80 saving, or 40% off.
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I reported on the same torch during last year's Black Friday sale, when Amazon dropped it to £129.99. Today's early Prime deal takes another £10 off that price. Prime Big Deal Days officially takes place on 6 and 7 October, although Amazon has already started rolling out deals ahead of the main event.
At £129.99, I thought the Marauder Mini was one of the standout torch deals of Black Friday. At £119.99, it's now cheaper still, and that's before Prime Big Deal Days has even officially begun!
Despite being called the "Mini," there's not much that's mini about this compact torch's performance. Its floodlight can output up to 7,000 lumens, with nine LEDs providing a wide spread of light. Flick over to the dedicated spotlight, and it'll throw a beam up to 600 metres.
There are also separate red, green and blue LEDs, each with multiple brightness levels. The controls include a rotary dial to adjust brightness and a physical toggle to jump between the floodlight and spotlight.
The aluminium-bodied torch has an IPX8 waterproof rating, is tested for drops from 1.5 metres and uses a replaceable 6,500mAh rechargeable battery with Olight's magnetic charging system. Maximum runtime stretches to 43.5 hours when using the lowest spotlight setting.
I've reviewed several Olight torches over the years, including the smaller Seeker 4 Pro, which I awarded five stars. The Marauder Mini takes that basic idea of a powerful rechargeable torch and turns everything up several notches.
And judging by its reception, I'm not the only one impressed. People on Amazon call it a "great torch" with "just the right balance between brightness and portability." Another review simply calls it the "Best Torch Ever."
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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