NordicTrack's "high quality" treadmill with a 10mph max speed and 5" LCD Display drops below £500 in Amazon's Prime Day sale
The T Series 5 combines a cushioned running deck, automatic incline and iFIT workouts for a sub-£500 price
If you've been waiting for Amazon's Prime Day sale to finally build out that home gym, one of NordicTrack's most accessible treadmills just got considerably more tempting.
Shop all NordicTrack deals on Amazon
The NordicTrack T Series 5 is down to £499 at Amazon, compared with the £599 RRP shown on the retailer's listing. That's a £100 saving on a fully fledged treadmill from one of the biggest names in connected home fitness.
It's not quite an unprecedented price for the machine, but £499 is right at the bottom end of what Amazon has charged over the past year. Most recently, it had climbed back to around £600, making the Prime-exclusive offer well worth considering.
The T Series 5 brings NordicTrack's home training experience below £500 for Prime Day. It reaches 16km/h, offers up to 10% powered incline and has a cushioned 140 x 46cm running deck, plus Bluetooth connectivity for interactive iFIT workouts.
It's proving popular with owners, too, with Amazon reviewers describing it as a "solid, high-quality treadmill", while another said, "Love it!" One buyer simply remarked, "Wow, this exceeded my expectations."
The T Series 5 sits towards the affordable end of NordicTrack's current treadmill range, but it's a considerable step up from the basic walking pads that dominate the cheaper end of Amazon.
There's a 140 x 46cm cushioned running surface, and the treadmill tops out at 16km/h (10mph). That's fast enough for everything from walking and easy jogging to reasonably brisk running sessions. The deck uses cushioning designed to reduce impact.
You also get powered incline up to 10%, which adds some much-needed variety if endless flat treadmill miles aren't your idea of fun. A small LCD shows your essential workout metrics, and there's a device shelf for your phone or tablet.
Connect your device via Bluetooth to use iFIT, which offers thousands of trainer-led workouts (subscription required). Compatible workouts can automatically control the treadmill's speed and incline, which is nice at this price point.
At £499 for Prime members, it's a particularly attractive option for anyone looking to keep their running going as the weather deteriorates over autumn and winter.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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