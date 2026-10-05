I’ve worn the Oura Ring 4 for months and this record-low £199 Prime deal makes it incredibly easy to recommend

If you've been waiting for a good excuse to put an Oura Ring on your finger, this might be it. Amazon has dropped the Oura Ring 4 to just £199, down from its £349 RRP, as part of its early Prime deals.

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That's a hefty £150 saving, or 43% off, and, more importantly, it appears to be the lowest price we've seen for the Oura Ring 4 in the UK. Previous big sales have taken it to around £199.99, making Amazon's latest £199 price particularly noteworthy (albeit only by 99p, but still).

It's a Prime-exclusive deal, and pricing can vary between colours and sizes. At the time of writing, the Silver model is £199, with Amazon also displaying the Black and Stealth versions at the same price in selected sizes.

I've worn the company's smart rings extensively over the years, and although there's now a newer generation available, I still think the Oura Ring 4 makes an enormous amount of sense at this price.

The fourth-generation's completely smooth interior ditched the sensor bumps of older models, making it considerably more comfortable for round-the-clock wear.

It monitors heart rate, heart rate variability, body temperature, respiratory rate, sleep and activity, then turns all of that into Oura's excellent Readiness, Sleep and Activity scores. Its sleep and recovery insights remain among the biggest reasons to buy an Oura.

Oura rates the Ring 4 for up to eight days between charges, meaning it can collect several nights of sleep data without the charging routine associated with many smartwatches.

One thing to note: Oura Membership is required to unlock the full experience after the included introductory period. That's worth factoring into the long-term price, even when the hardware itself is this heavily discounted.

Still, £199 changes the equation considerably. You're saving £150 on a discreet, comfortable wearable that's particularly good at sleep and recovery tracking, and you're getting most of what makes the Oura experience appealing without paying flagship smart-ring money.