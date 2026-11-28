The Apple Watch has had an enormous influence on the wearable industry, and not necessarily because of its health and fitness features.

The Californian tech giant's signature rectangular design has inspired countless smartwatches over the years, with varying degrees of success.

The problem with many Apple Watch alternatives is that they replicate the aesthetics without offering a particularly compelling reason to choose them over the original.

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Garmin took a slightly different approach when it launched the Venu X1 in June 2025.

The American wearable manufacturer squeezed much of its sophisticated fitness and outdoor ecosystem into a remarkably thin, rectangular smartwatch that wouldn't look out of place alongside Apple's wearables.

However, the original asking price (£679.99) was much higher than what Apple charged for its mainline Apple Watch, putting people off trying the Venu X1.

Fast-forward to Black Friday 2026, and the pricing situation looks considerably different.

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Save 33% Garmin Venu X1: was £599.99 now £399 at Amazon Garmin's ultra-slim premium smartwatch combines a generous 2-inch AMOLED display with sapphire crystal, a titanium caseback, advanced training and recovery guidance, full-colour maps and a built-in LED flashlight. Battery life is rated at up to eight days in smartwatch mode.

Same shape, different philosophy

Despite its lifestyle-oriented appearance, the Venu X1 watch offers training readiness, training status, recovery time recommendations and personalised workout guidance through Garmin Coach.

It offers a more comprehensive native fitness coaching experience than what you get from an Apple Watch, without relying on additional third-party apps.

The Venu X1 also works with both iPhones and Android smartphones, unlike the Apple Watch.

Plus, its multi-day battery life makes continuous health and sleep tracking more practical (although enabling the always-on display significantly reduces stamina).

Apple still has the upper hand in third-party apps and smartphone integration, but not everyone needs their wearable to be an extension of their phone.

At approx. 8mm thick, the Venu X1 is remarkably unobtrusive considering the size of its AMOLED panel, which is particularly useful for viewing maps and workout data.

Now that the smartwatch costs substantially less than it did at launch, Garmin's experiment with rectangular smartwatches makes a lot more sense.