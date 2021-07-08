Vango Homestead double sleeping bag review: cosy on up in this sleeping bag designed for two

Two's the charm – Vango’s Homestead is a simple double sleeping bag that’s suitable for two people for casual summer sleeps. If you've ever wished you could bring your beloved lightweight duvet with you on camping holidays, this might be your new favourite bit of kit.

While most of our best sleeping bag picks are designed for one, for couples or family trips, doubling up could be ideal for a cosy night's sleep. Read on for our full Vango Homestead double sleeping bag review.

View the Homestead double sleeping bag, £53 at Vango.

Vango Homestead double sleeping bag review: design and features

What you see is what you get with the Vango Homestead – this is a simple, envelope-style sleeping bag designed for two people to share. The outer material is quilted and a zip opens up most of the bag for easy access to the inside, which has a soft brushed lining. This design is only really suitable as a summer or indoor sleeping bag, as it’s too lightweight and not insulated enough to keep you warm below 5-6 degrees.

The other standout design feature of the Vango Homestead is how nice it looks. Despite being priced at under £50, we think this bag is rather smart due to its diamond-quilted finish and smart blue colourway. When you’re not camping it works well thrown on the sofa or used as an extra comforter on the bottom of the bed. We just wish the bag could be fully unzipped, so that it worked properly as a quilt. The other point to note is that the bag is on the large and bulky side and doesn’t compress much when folded away, so you’ll need space to store it at home.

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

Vango Homestead double sleeping bag review: performance and comfort

Unfurl Vango’s two-person Homestead from its stuff sack and you’ll instantly want to climb inside – this cosy sleeping bag sports a soft lining that feels lovely against the skin, and is noticeably nicer to sleep in than many plastic-y sleeping bags at similar price points.

Inside, we found there was lots of room for two people to share thanks to the roomy square ‘envelope’ design – there’s no need to sleep squished together, which helps avoid overheating on really hot nights. The Homestead doesn’t offer much warmth - we tested this bag out on a hot summer’s evening and found it pleasingly breathable, but we wouldn’t use it outside of the summer months.

If you regularly head abroad for camping holidays in warm climates it’s a good choice, and we’d also recommend it for use in campervans and caravans, as the Homestead looks rather like a duvet and works well for small double camper and caravan beds.

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

Vango Homestead double sleeping bag review: verdict

You definitely get good bang for your buck with Vango’s Homestead – we were impressed with both its quality and its comfort on test. This is a one-season sleeping bag that’s only really suitable for casual camping in the summer months, but if that’s what you’re shopping for, this is a quality, good-looking choice.