Teva Terra Fi Lite sandal review: hardwearing, comfortable and adjustable

Teva's sandals are a bit of a cult favourite in the outdoor world, but its bestselling Classic sandal isn't really designed for walking. Enter the Teva Terra Fi Lite, which takes brand's three-strap design and adds a rugged rubber sole and a moulded footbed, making it ideal for hiking and coastal adventures. It's available for men and women (we tested the latter), and it's amongst the best walking sandals we've tried. Read on for our full Teva Terra Fi Lite review.

Teva Terra Fi Lite sandal review: design

The Terra Fi Lite takes Teva's classic three-strap sandal design and upgrades it for dedicated walkers with wide webbing straps around the foot and ankle, all of which are fully adjustable with Velcro. The thick rubber sole of the sandal has also been designed with trekkers in mind, with a raised arch for support, a cushioned heel and a grippy bottom to the sole. The Terra Fi Lite is a sandal rather than a closed-toe ‘shandal' – the upside is that your feat can breathe and the sandals don't weigh you down over long distances, but the downside is that your toes and heels aren't protected when in water or on rocky surfaces.

Like all of Teva's sandals, the Terras stand out for their attractive looks, and we think this design can be worn with walking shorts and smarter dresses alike, which definitely can't be said for all the walking sandals on the market for women. We'd pack the Terras for summer city breaks and weekends away where you're likely to be clocking up the miles when sightseeing and exploring but also popping into bars or heading out for dinner – the fabric strap version and the more expensive leather incarnation of the Terra Fi Lite make a handy quiver-of-one travel sandal if you're packing light.

Teva Terra Fi Lite review: performance and comfort

Getting a snug, supportive fit is key when it comes to walking sandals, and the Terra Fi Lite's wide Velcro straps make it quick and easy to pop this shoe on and strap it for a custom fit that will stay put all day. The fabric straps feel a touch stiff for a day or two, but does soften up with use. The heel of the sandal features Teva's Shoc Pad technology, and it definitely adds noticeable cushioning and comfort as you walk – we could feel the difference after wearing the sandals on an all-day walk compared to flatter hiking sandals we've tested out, and the Terra would be ideal for anyone who spends long hours on their feet, or who needs decent arch support.

While the Terras do work well for swimming and wearing in water if you're on a flat, sandy beach or lake bottom, they don't offer enough grip or toe protection for more technical scrambling. The one real downside to the Terras as walking sandals is that they don't offer good enough grip to deal with any challenging terrain, wet or dry – we'd pick another design for tough going, and stick to wearing these on more groomed paths and flat underwater surfaces. That said, we still think the Fi Lites are ideal for strapping to your backpack or taking camping. We've been able to test the Terras over a year of adventures and have walked many miles in them in hot climates – their comfort and light weight have made them perfect for tackling more established trails.

Teva Terra Fi Lite sandal review: verdict

Hardwearing, good-looking, comfortable and adjustable, the Teva Terra Fi Lite ticks a lot of our boxes as a walking sandal. It only offers enough grip and protection to work on more groomed, easygoing walking trails and in water without obstructions, but if you stay away from tough terrain it's a great sandal, and one that looks great worn pretty much anywhere – ideal for packing light when travelling in warm climates.