Get an Apple iPhone 11 for FREE with this awesome competition from Vodafone

Apple unveiled its feverishly-anticipated iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro series during its annual September hardware event on Tuesday. Pre-orders for the new handsets – which boast dramatically-boosted cameras, new colours, faster internals, and improved water resistance – will go live on Friday September 13, 2019.

But there might be no need to cough-up for the latest and greatest flagship phone from Tim Cook and chums because Vodafone is offering the chance to win a free iPhone – or any other smartphone or your choice. Yes, that means you can choose which iPhone model you want. In fact, you can choose any iPhone stocked by Vodafone, which is pretty much all of them – including the topped-out iPhone 11 Pro Max, which costs an eye-watering £1,149.

There's only 11 free smartphones up for grabs, so you'll have to be wearing your lucky pants to be in with a shot. But on the plus, it couldn't be simpler to enter the competition. And you've got to be in it to win it, right?

So, what do you have to do? Well, it's pretty easy – all you need to do is register for updates from Vodafone on any number of topics on offer, including the latest news and updates from the company around its 5G plans, iPhone offers, and more.

And that's it.

If you want to be in with a shot you'll need to register on the Vodafone website before 12.59pm on Friday September 13, 2019. That's one minute before pre-orders for the new iPhone range go live in the UK. Vodafone will choose its 11 winners and get in touch to find out what smartphone they'd like for free on September 20.

