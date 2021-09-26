We need a new Titanfall for PS5 and Xbox Series X to finally show us what these consoles can do

Titanfall 2 was a damn good game. Can we just take a second to appreciate what a brilliant first-person shooter it is? There we go. Its inventive level designs still stand out as one of the peaks of the last generation, utilising time travel mechanics in such a genuinely cool way to jump between a ruined base to a once-prosperous one. Effect and Cause is a level that stays with you long after the credits roll, and that's why I can't wait to see what developer Respawn can do with the technology of the PS5 and Xbox One Series X.

Earlier this week, Respawn community coordinator Jason Garza responded to a fan about the world of Titanfall and whether we should expect a new one anytime soon. The answer was not to everyone's liking, basically explaining that the studio is too busy. Naturally, it makes sense with battle royale giant Apex Legends needing continuous work and a likely sequel in the works to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Still, fans didn't like this. Seemingly, neither did Respawn.

The developer then posted a statement to Twitter walking back the comments made by Garza and providing some hope for a new Titanfall. "Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA. Who knows what the future holds..." wrote Respawn. This is good news, albeit maybe nothing but a long-term tease but it can't be understated how deserving of another sequel Titanfall is.

Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA. Who knows what the future holds...September 23, 2021 See more

Infamously, Titanfall 2 had a horrendous release schedule, being sandwiched in between Activision's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Battlefield 1 (nice one, EA). The game massively underperformed. Thankfully, discovery of the shooter has grown over time, with many people quickly realising what a gem it is. I am one of those people, with Titanfall 2 coming into my possession through PS Plus.

After blasting through the campaign twice, it became abundantly clear that Respawn has something special. The time mechanics in particular stand out to me more recently because of what we've seen capable through Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Imagine that in Titanfall! Blasting through futuristic assaults between two or more time periods. Developers more intelligent than me will surely be able to cook up something memorable yet again.

You've also got the fact that Respawn has likely learned a lot of new things from developing Apex Legends and Star Wars. Hell, I'd even take a single-play Apex Legends game considering it's set in the same universe. There's so much potential. We - as consumers - just have to make sure we show up this time, as with so many top properties and big-name IPs now under Respawn's wing, it might be three times and out for Titanfall.

Titanfall 2 is available across PlayStation, Xbox and Microsoft Windows. Trust me, it's a brilliant first-person shooter and a great way to spend an afternoon.