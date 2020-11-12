Got a new Xbox? You can now watch Mandalorian for free on Disney Plus: This is the way

The Mandalorian Season 2 kicked off a couple of weeks ago, and if you've been holding off on committing to a Disney Plus subscription, hoping for a free trial to dip your toe in, you'll have found you're out of luck, as Disney put an end to its free seven-day trial a while ago.

But in a surprising move we didn't see coming, the streaming service is teaming up with Microsoft to celebrate the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and is offering an entire month's subscription for free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Bearing in mind that you can sign up to Microsoft's game streaming service for just $1/ £1/ AU$1, that's a veritable bargain.

Of course, all the usual caveats exist for taking advantage of this deal; the offer is valid for new Disney Plus subscribers only, age 18 and over, and is limited to one subscription per account.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is priced at $14.99/ £10.99/ AU$15.95 per month and gives you access to a huge library of Xbox titles spanning four generations. If you've picked up the brand new Xbox Series X|S, this is a great option to dabble in a huge selection of titles, without shelling out on each individual game.

The special $1/ £1/ AU$1 offer only applies to brand new memberships, so if you haven't touched Disney Plus or Xbox Game Pass before, you can enjoy both for 30 days for that price tag.

Currently, this is the only existing promo that gives free access to Disney Plus, and exceeds the seven day trial Disney was handing out when the service launched, so for those of you who haven't tried it yet, you're in for a treat.

It's worth keeping an eye out if you're getting a PS5 – just in case; Disney Plus is also coming to Sony's console, and even has a dedicated button on the PS5 Media Remote. We may see another promotion for PS5 gamers this week when the console launches in the US on November 12, or next week, then it rolls out to the UK and other regions on November 19.