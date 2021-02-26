Virgin Media just added this awesome Sky TV feature that subscribers will love

Virgin Media has been making huge strides recently with its Virgin TV platform and, as announced today on 25 February, 2021, it has just got even better.

That's because, as revealed on Virgin's official media centre, from today Virgin TV has added loads of TV shows and movies in Ultra HD for its subscribers. In fact, more than 1,500 hours of shows, box sets and movies are now available to enjoy at a 4K resolution.

The new feature specifically means that Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema are now available in Ultra High Definition for Virgin Media customers, with Virgin TV 360 subscribers able to enjoy Ultra HD in every room of their house.

In terms of the Ultra HD content breakdown, there are now 1,300 TV episodes and 250 films available to watch on Virgin TV in 4K, including top Sky TV shows like The Blacklist and Seal Team, along with Hollywood movies like Bird of Prey and Twist. Crucially, new TV series and films made available by Sky in Ultra HD will also be available to watch on Virgin TV.

Speaking on the announcement, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, David Bouchier, said that:

“Unmissable telly deserves the ultimate in picture quality and Virgin TV customers can now enjoy top TV shows and films from Sky in Ultra HD. Our powerful Virgin TV 360 and V6 set top boxes allow our customers to watch the widest range of Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range content, all in one place, making us the true home of Ultra HD content.”

Here at T3 we can't help but think this is a great development for Virgin Media subscribers, as it really helps Virgin TV catch up a bit to the best-in-class offering delivered by Sky TV and its Sky Q box. 4K content is now widespread and all the latest shows and movies are being shot in it, so the ability for Virgin Media customers to properly enjoy that is definitely to be welcome.