This is the perfect dumbbell for uni students to get big arms

University is a magical place. You get to hang out with like-minded people all day long and spend every night partying. But if you're clever enough, you will also take a dumbbell set with you when you go to uni to ensure you get a good pump before you head out into the night. And there is no better dumbbell for university students than the York Fitness 20KG Cast Iron Dumbbell Set.

The best dumbbell for uni students must meet certain criteria, and the York Spinlock Set meets them all. This is an iconic piece of home gym equipment that's been around for ages, so much so that I bet your dad has one somewhere in the garage, rusting away in its grey plastic box.

Sure, you can pack a Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbell or a NordicTrack Select-A-Weight Dumbbell Set if you're in the US, but those are expensive, meaning they will be stolen from your room in no time. This is the first criteria: a uni student's dumbbell has to be cheap not to attract too much attention. It's not like you're going to keep them in safe!

York Fitness 20kg Cast Iron Spinlock Dumbbell Set

The set includes two Chrome Spinlock Dumbbell bars, four Spinlock Collars and York Cast Iron weight plates in the following sizes: 4 x 0.5 kg, 4 x 1.25 kg, 4 x 2.5 kg.

Being inexpensive is one thing, but uni dumbbells should also be versatile. The York Fitness 20KG Cast Iron Dumbbell Set is fully adjustable, so you can curl with 10 kilos and shoulder press with 15 if you want to. You can go as heavy as 20kg, although in that case, you will only have one useable dumbbell.

Never mind, as you won't use these bad boys to sculpt massive muscles; you only need them to give you a good pump. Before the night out, do a couple of sets of curls, lateral raises and bench presses to get your upper body pumped; don't forget to wear a tight t-shirt!

