The Xiaomi Mi S1 and Mi Pro 2 electric scooters are now available to buy today

Looking for a new electric scooter? We've got good news, Xiaomi, the world's biggest electric scooter company, has just released two updated models.

The first of the two new Xiaomi scooters is called the Mi Electric Scooter 1S.

The 1S is more of an entry-level option. It has a more compact and streamlined design and has a 30km (18.6 mile) range with a 25km/h top speed.

Features include an upgraded display for showing your speed, range and ride mode, plus headlights to light the way and make you more visible to others at night.

The scooter’s 250W motor works on inclines of up to 14%, and the scooter weighs 12.5kg.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 1S electric scooter below: View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Now to the main event, and the new Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, pictured at the top of this article.

This scooter has a long range of 45km (28 miles), and the same top speed of 25km/h. Its powerful 300W electric motor can tackle inclines of up to 20%, and additional features include an LCD display for speed and ride mode, Bluetooth for connecting to the companion smartphone app, and headlights.

Those lights are claimed to illuminate up to 10 metres ahead, and are accompanied by reflector strips on the front, sides and rear.

As with most other electric scooters, the new models from Xiaomi are foldable for easy carrying and storage, have pneumatic tyres, and a dual braking system.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 electric scooter: View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Both models are available to buy now, we'll be reviewing them as soon as we can.

Liked this?