TAG Heuer x Super Mario is the smartwatch you didn't see coming

TAG Heuer and Super Mario have joined forces to create a fun limited edition smartwatch for gaming and watchmaking fans alike, bringing everyone's favourite plumber to your wrist.

The TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition promises wearers a fun new way to get more active, feeling the thrill of achieving goals throughout the day.

At the heart of this collaboration is the TAG Heuer Connected 2020 model which currently resides in our best smartwatch guide. The chronograph-inspired smartwatch offers a perfect blend of smartwatch features, fitness tracking, and traditional style. You can read more about it in our full TAG Heuer Connected 2020 review.

What makes this special is the Super Mario interactive watch face which encourages you to get out and about and step up their physical activity. If you reach certain goals you'll be rewarded with the pleasure of seeing little animations. It's a fun and motivating way to keep you active throughout the day.

For example, Mario will greet you with a welcoming salute in the morning and as the day progresses and you rack up your step count, you unlock rewards at each stage of your daily target – 25%, 50%, 75% and 100%.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

These take the form of Super Mario’s famous objects: at 3 o’clock the Super Mushroom that makes Mario grow, at 6 o’clock the Pipe that allows him to travel fast and at 9 o’clock the Super Star that makes him invincible lights up! And when you reach 100% of your daily step count target, Mario climbs the Goal Pole.

TAG Heuer has also completely redesigned the interface in the Super Mario colours, and the brand's watch faces have been reinterpreted with Super Mario special versions.

The Timekeeping watch face was reskinned using the retro elements from the 1985 version of Super Mario Bros. with Mario, all in pixels.

Also, two versions of the Heuer 02 watch face were created exclusively for this edition: a fun rendition using Super Mario’s iconic red and blue colours, and a more classic one with subtle touches of Super Mario’s red cap.

Lastly, the Orbital watch face had its 'neural network' replaced by Super Mario’s Star designs rotating in a beautiful and mesmerizing movement.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

On the exterior as well, the TAG Heuer Connected Limited Edition was designed with exclusive and subtle references that will delight Super Mario fans.

The bezel graduation, push buttons and crown logo were filled with Super Mario’s famous red cap’s lacquered colour, making the watch instantly stand out from the core collection.

The bezel features three iconic symbols at the three, six and nine o’clock positions, in a nod to the Super Mario objects included in the dial animations that the user can unlock and discover only when achieving goals throughout the day.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The new-look steel case also comes with two novel interchangeable straps, both featuring the signature Super Mario red colour. The first is an elegant black leather on red rubber and the second a sporty alternative in red perforated rubber.

The M symbol of Mario is engraved on the strap buckles and on the crown.

Lastly, the screw-down case-back bears the special inscription “TAG Heuer x Super Mario Limited Edition”.

Now, just how limited is the TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition? TAG is making just 2,000 examples, and we expect them to sell out very quickly.

It will be available in selected TAG Heuer boutiques and on TAG Heuers' website from 15th July 2021 – you can register your interest now.

Liked this?