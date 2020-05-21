T3 Awards 2020: here are the nominations…

Today we are delighted to be able to announce the shortlists for the T3 Awards 2020, sponsored by ExpressVPN and Deezer. The T3 Awards have now been running for 13 years and this year, the T3 Awards 2020 categories are more numerous and the range of products covered is even wider.
The winners of the T3 Awards 2020 will be announced throughout the week of Monday 8 June and will appear in T3 magazine on sale Friday 12 June.
New categories for 2020 include Best Air Purifier, Best Running Watch, Best Air Fryer, Best Coffee Machine, Best Gaming Monitor, Best TV for Gaming and many more. In fact there are now almost 100 T3 Awards categories this year, from mobile phones to lawn mowers and from TVs to tents. As always, the T3 Awards are all about helping you to discover the best products to buy – there are just a few more of them to choose from this year.
- Amazon Prime Day 2020: new date, deals and latest news
We've now reached an important point in the T3 Awards process. The public nominations process has closed, we've picked out the strongest contenders from hundreds of entries and added a load more of our own, including the best stuff announced since the last T3 awards as well as products that score highly in our reviews and buying guides.
The next step is for the T3 judging panel to choose the winners, which will be announced in June. As well as announcing victors in all our favourite areas –tech, AV, home and garden, watches, travel, outdoors, auto, style, wellness and fitness – we'll also be handing out gongs in our 'headline' categories. So by the time June is out, you'll also know who's been crowned the greatest Brand, Retailer and Innovator as well as the winners of the following T3 Awards: 5G Champion, Best Gadget Under £100, and of course, Gadget Of The Year.
Until then, read on for the nominations for the T3 Awards 2020. Please note that due to product release schedules and a rush of last-minute nominations, some shortlists below can still be considered as works in progress, with more nominees to follow, as we test additional products. Yes, we may add additional products to the shortlists up until the point that the judging takes place.
And the nominations are...
Brand of the Year
Samsung, Anker, Sky, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Nintendo, Disney
Retailer of the Year
Buy It Direct Group, Amazon, Richer Sounds, Currys, AO.com, B&Q, Fitness Superstore, Apple, Pure Electric
Tech Innovation Award
Focal Chora 826-D, GoPro Max, Samsung The Wall (microLED TV), Oculus Quest, DJI Mavic Air 2 (AirSense), Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%, VanMoof S3, WT2 Plus, B&W Formation, Dyson Pure Cool Me
5G Champion
Sky Mobile, EE, Samsung, Three, Vodafone
Best Gadget Under £100
Roku Streaming Stick+, GROHE Sense, Master Lock Biometric Padlock, Amazon Echo Show 5, Blink Mini, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, Lypertek Tevi, Krups Essenza Mini
Gadget of the Year
B&O Beosound Stage, Samsung Q950TS, Arlo Pro 3, Nintendo Switch Lite, OnePlus 8 Pro, LG CX, Oculus Quest, iPad Air (2019), DJI Mavic Mini, Sonos Move, iPhone SE, VanMoof S3
Best Phone – sponsored by ExpressVPN
OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Best Video Streaming Service – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Now TV
Best Mid-Range Phone – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Apple iPhone SE (2020), Motorola G8 Power, Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite, Google Pixel 3a, Nokia 7.2
Best Laptop – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Asus VivoBook S15, HP Elite Dragonfly, Dell XPS 13, Acer Swift 7, Apple MacBook Air 2020
Best Gaming Laptop – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Asus Zephyrus S GX701, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, MSI GS65 Stealth, Acer Predator Triton 500, Dell G7 17 7790
Best 4K Monitor – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Philips Brilliance 328p, Acer Predator X27, BenQ EW2780U, LG 27UK650-W, Samsung U32R59C
Best VPN
ExpressVPN, NordVPN, CyberGhost, Surfshark, IPVanish
Best 5G Phone – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Oppo Reno 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Huawei P40 Pro
Best Smart Speaker – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Amazon Echo Show 8, Google Nest Hub Max, Amazon Echo Studio, Google Nest Mini, Sonos One, B&O Beosound Balance, Google Nest Hub Max
Best Gaming Headset – sponsored by ExpressVPN
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless, LucidSound LS35X, Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero, HyperX Cloud Mix, Astro A50 Gen 4
Best Gaming Mouse – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Roccat Kain 120 AIMO, Logitech G502 Lightspeed, Razer Deathadder Elite, SteelSeries Sensei 310, Glorious Model O
Best Gaming Keyboard – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Das Keyboard X50Q, Razer Huntsman Elite, Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo, SteelSeries Apex 7, Corsair K95 RGB Platinum
Best Gaming Monitor – sponsored by ExpressVPN
LG Ultragear 27GL850-B, Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ, MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR, Samsung CRG9, Viewsonic Elite XG270GQ
Best Gaming Chair – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Nitro Concepts S300, Noblechairs Epic Real Leather, GT Omega Element, Secretlab Omega, Vertagear SL5000
Best Gaming Accessory – sponsored by ExpressVPN
WD_Black D10, Archer TX3000E, HTC Vive Cosmos, Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro, Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure, Marseille mClassic
Best Smart Lighting
Philips Hue, TP-Link, LIFX, IKEA Tradfri, Nanoleaf
Best Smart Security
Yale Conexis L1 Smart Lock, Arlo Pro 3, Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera, Arlo Video Doorbell, Ring Stick Up Camera
Best Smart Energy Product
Nest, Tado, Hive, Drayton Wiser, Radbot
Best Home Networking Tech
Netgear Orbi, Eero Mesh Wi-Fi, TP-Link Deco P9, TP-Link Archer AX11000, Netgear Nighthawk XR700
Best TV – sponsored by Deezer
Samsung Q950TS, LG GX, Philips OLED+984, Sony XH9505, Samsung Q95T, LG CX
Best TV for Gaming – sponsored by Deezer
LG CX, Sony XH9505, Panasonic HX800, Samsung Q80T, Samsung Q950TS
Best TV Under £1,000 – sponsored by Deezer
Samsung Q65T, Hisense Roku TV B7120, Philips OLED754, Panasonic HX800, Samsung TU8500
Best Soundbar or Soundbase – sponsored by Deezer
B&O Beosound Stage, Samsung HW-Q90R Soundbar, Sonos Beam, Vizio 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar, SB36512-F6, Sharp HT-SBW800
Best Headphones – sponsored by Deezer
Bose NC 700, Sony WH-1000XM3, Bowers & Wilkins PX7, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Apple Airpods Pro
Best Wired Headphones – sponsored by Deezer
Focal Stellia, Audeze LCD-1, Sennheiser HD 660S, Flare Audio Flare Pro 2HD, Klipsch T5M Wired, Grado SR325e
Best Bluetooth Headphones – sponsored by Deezer
Flare Audio Flare Pro 2HD, Audio Technica ATH-M50XBT, Soundmagic E11BT, Optoma NuForce Be5 Live, Grado GW100
Best Noise Cancelling Headphones – sponsored by Deezer
Bose NC 700, Sony WH-1000XM3, Bowers & Wilkins PX7, Sony WF-1000XM3, Beats by Dr Dre Solo Pro
Best True Wireless Headphones – sponsored by Deezer
RHA TrueConnect, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, Jabra Elite 75t
Best Headphones Under £100 – sponsored by Deezer
Lypertek Tevi, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, SoundMagic E11BT, Grado SR80E, Sony MDRXB650BT
Best Bluetooth Speaker – sponsored by Deezer
Sonos Move, Kanto TUK, B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen, UE Megaboom 3, Marshall Kilburn II
Best Multiroom Speaker – sponsored by Deezer
Sonos Move, Naim Mu-so 2, Sonos One, Bluesound Pulseflex 2i, Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo, Ruark R5
Best Streaming DAC – sponsored by Deezer
Yamaha WXAD-10, Sonos Port, Audiolab 6000N, Cambridge Audio CXN, iFi xDSD
Best Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 480i, Philips Series 3000i Connected AC3033/30, Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool, Elechomes WiFi H13, Dyson Pure Cool Me
Best Vacuum Cleaner
Vax ONEPWR Blade 4, Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKT, Dyson V11 Absolute, Samsung Powerstick Jet, Miele Triflex HX1, Samsung Jet 90 Pro
Best Air Fryer
Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer, Philips Viva Collection Airfryer 9621, Philips Airfryer XXL, Tefal YV970840 Actifry Genius XL 2in1, Tower T14001
Best Coffee Machine
Magimix Vertuo Plus M600, Lavazza A Modo Mio Deséa, Sage The Bambino Plus, Sage The Oracle Touch, Melitta Barista TS Smart
Best Kettle
Sage Smart Kettle, Smeg KLF03, KitchenAid 5KEK1722, Russell Hobbs K65 Anniversary, Dualit Classic Kettle
Best Toaster
KitchenAid Artisan Toaster, Dualit NewGen, Sage Smart Toaster, KitchenAid Long Slot Toaster, John Lewis Simplicity 2-Slice Toaster
Best Electric Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic, Oral-B Genius X, Oral-B Genius 9000, Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean, Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
Best Lawnmower
Stihl RMA 339 C, Cobra MX4340V, Gtech Cordless Lawnmower 2.0, Karcher LMO 18-33, Bosch Citymower 18-300
Best Barbecue
Traeger Ranger, Napoleon Pro, Weber Master-Touch, Weber SmokeFire, Tepro Toronto Click
Best Outdoor Lighting
John Lewis Festoon, Nordlux Vejers, Ikea Solvinden, Philips Hue Lily, Philips Hue Econic
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner
iRobot Roomba i7, Roborock S5, Neato Botvac D7 Connected, Roborock S6 MaxV, Dyson 360 Eye Heurist
Best Fridge Freezer
Bosch Serie 4 KGN34VB35G, Fisher & Paykel RF605QDUVX1, Beko CSG1571W Liebherr CNel 4713, Haier HRF-450DS6
Best Oven
Siemens HB578A0S0B AEG BPS355020M SteamBake Bosch HBG634BS1B NEFF N 70 B57CR22N0B Miele H6160BP
Best Induction Hob
Miele KM6366-1, Bosch Serie 4 PWP631BF1B, John Lewis JLBIIH806, Miele KM7201FR, AEG IPE64551FB MaxiSense
Best Dishwasher
AEG ComfortLift FSS62800P, Miele G7150 SCVi, Bosch SMS67MW01G, Bosch SMS67MW00G PerfectDry, Beko DEN59420DX
Best Washing Machine
AEG 9000 Series L9FEC966R Bosch Serie 6 i-Dos WAT286H0GB AEG 9000 Series L9FEC966R Beko WTG1041B2 LG F4V910WTS Samsung Ecobubble WW90J5456FC
Best Fitness Headphones
Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Jabra Elite Active 75t, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats, Optoma NuForce BESport 4, Soundcore Spirit Sports by Anker
Best Running Shoes
Nike React Infinity Run, Asics Gel-Nimbus 21, Hoka One One Carbon X, Adidas Ultraboost 20, Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%
Best Trail Running Shoes
ON Running Cloudventure Peak, Inov-8 MUDCLAW G 260, Adidias Terrex 2 Ultra Parley, Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5 GTX, Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail
Best Workout Shoes
Under Armour TriBase Reign 2, Nike Varsity Compete TR2, Nike Free X Metcon 2, Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 FlexWeave, Adidas AdiPower Weightlifting Shoes
Best Road Bike
Canyon Aeroad CF SL 8.0, Pinnacle Arkose R2, Specialized Tarmac Disc Sport, Ridley Noah Ultegra, Specialized Roubaix Sport
Best Electric Bike
Brompton Electric, GoCycle GXi, VanMoof S3, Specialized Turbo Vado 5.0 SL, Scott Axis eRide Evo
Best Mountain Bike
Canyon Spectral CF 7.0, Norco Sight A3, Scott Spark 940, Nukeproof Mega 275 Comp, Whyte S-150C RS V2
Best Home Weights
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell, TRX Gravity Cast Kettlebell, Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbell, Jordan Fitness Ultimate Bar, Mirafit Hex Dumbbell
Best Home Gym Equipment
Wattbike Atom, TRX Kettlebell, Bowflex Selecttech, TacX Neo 2 Smart, Assault Airrunner Curve
Best Heart Rate Sensor
Garmin HRM-Run, Wahoo Tickr X, Polar H10, Myzone MZ-3, Garmin HRM-Swim
Best Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Versa 2, Moov Now, Fitbit Charge 4, Garmin Vivosport, Polar Ignite
Best Running Watch
Garmin Forerunner 945, Polar Vantage V, Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Titanium, Suunto 9 Baro
Best Protein Powder or Snack
Oatein Hype Protein Bar, The Protein Works' Vegan Wondershake, Bulk Powders Natural Pure Whey Isolate 90, Barebell Protein Bars, The Protein Works Loaded Legends Protein Bar
Best Drone
DJI Mavic Mini, DJI Mavic Air, Ryze Tello, DJI Mavic 2 Pro, DJI Mavic 2 Zoom
Best Waterproof Jacket
Maier Sports Metor M, Paramo Alta III, The North Face Apex Flex GTX Jacket, Arc'teryx Zeta AR, Fjällräven Mens Keb Eco-Shell, Marmot Bantamweight jacket
Best Action Camera
GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Hero 7 Black, Insta360 One R, DJI Osmo Action, GoPro Max
Best Budget Action Camera
Olfi One.Five Black (second gen), GoPro Hero 7 White, Sony HDR-AS50, Akaso V50 X, YI 4K
Best Budget Drone
Ryze Tello, Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV, Potensic A20 Mini Drone, Eachine E520S, Potensic D85
Best Tent
Tensile Safari Connect 2, Coleman OctaGo, Wild Country Zephyros Compact 2, Vango F10 Xenon UL 2, Quechua 2 Seconds 3XL Fresh & Black
Best Walking Shoes
Merrell MQM Flex 2 GORE-TEX, Arc'teryx Konseal LT Shoe, Inov-8 Roclite 280 Men's, Keen Venture Vent walking shoe, Columbia Vitesse Outdry Shoe
Best Hiking Boots
Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX Men's, Scarpa R-Evo GTX WMN, Adidas Men's Terrex Free Hiker Parley, Mammut Kento High GTX Men's Hiking Boots, Hanwag Banks SF Extra GTX, Arc'teryx Acrux TR GTX Boot Men's
Best Mattress
Emma Original, Nectar, Simba Hybrid, Eve Premium Hybrid, Sealy Nostromo, Otty Hybrid
Best Duvet
Panda The Cloud Bamboo Duvet, John Lewis & Partners Natural Collection duvet, Simba Hybrid Duvet, Soak&Sleep Luxury New Zealand Wool Duvet, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet
Best Pillow
Simba Hybrid Pillow, Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow, Eve Memory Foam Pillow, Snuggledown Scandinavian Duck Feather & Down Pillow, Soak & Sleep Ultimate Hungarian Goose Down Pillow
Best Electric Scooter
Segway-Ninebot ES4, Xiaomi Mijia M365, Unagi Model One E450 Dual Motor, Turboant X7, E-Micro Micro Falcon X3
Best Camera
Nikon D780, Sony α7R IV, Nikon Z6, Fujifilm X-T4, Sony A6100
Best Compact Camera
Fujifilm X100 V, Canon G5X Mark II, Panasonic TZ200, Leica Q2, Sony DSC-RX100 VII
Best Suitcase
Horizn Studios M5 ID, American Tourister Airconic, Carl Friedrik The Carry-On, Samsonite Lite-Box Aluminium, Antler Clifton
Best Watch
Zenith Defy Classic Midnight, Hublot Big Bang Intergral, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, Montblanc 1858 Automatic 24H, IWC Portugieser Automatic 40
Best Watch Under £1,000
G-Shock Mudmaster British Army edition, Hamilton PSR, Christopher Ward C60 Sapphire, Certina DS-1 Big Date Powermatic 80, Tissot Gentleman Powermatic 80 Silicium
Best Smartwatch
TAG Heuer Connected, Apple Watch Series 5, Fossil Gen 5, Moto 360, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
Best Winter Jacket
Shackleton Endurance Down Parka, Ariat Gesa Insulated Coat, KJUS Chaviolas Jacket, Canada Goose Cabri Down Hoody, The North Face '94 Mountain Light Jacket, Kathmandu Heli Thermore
Best Shaver
Philips Series 9000, Philips OneBlade, GilletteLabs Heated Razor, Braun Series 9, Panasonic ES-LV95
Best Sat Nav
Mio MiVue Drive 65 LM, Garmin Zumo XT, Beeline Moto, Garmin Drivesmart 65, TomTom Go Premium X
Best Dashcam
Mio MiVue J85, Garmin Dash Cam Tandem, Nextbase 622GW, Thinkware Q800 Pro, Garmin Dash Cam Mini
Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday 8 June.