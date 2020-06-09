T3 Awards 2020: GT Omega Element wins best gaming chair award

What makes a good gaming chair? Comfort for sure. Features, too. And style and build quality cannot be overlooked, either. Roll these factors together successfully in a product and, providing the price is right, you are left with a very attractive gaming chair proposition.

And, in 2020, the amount of manufacturers that get this is bigger than ever before. The gaming chair market is now hyper-competitive and, simply put, that is great news for gamers the world over, as it means more quality gaming chairs and really competitive price points.

Case in point is the T3 Awards 2020 Best Gaming Chair shortlist, which included the Nitro Concepts S300, Noblechairs Epic Real Leather, GT Omega Element, Vertagear SL5000 and the Secretlab Omega. Every single one of these chairs delivered high comfort, advanced features, rock-solid build quality and buckets of style — really, as a gamer you couldn't lose.

And that is why picking an overall winner to take home the Best Gaming Chair Award for 2020 was really, really tough. After all, even narrowing down a final shortlist from our best gaming chairs guide was difficult enough, so to have to pick one chair above all others really required much debate from the judging panel.

Finally, though, the GT Omega Element was crowned champion, with its high comfort, premium construction materials, and sleek, minimalist design securing it the nod.

It is also an absolute star when it comes round to adjustment, with chair height and tilt fully customisable, as well as the the seat's spacious arm rests. No matter what sized gamer you are, the GT Omega Element can be adjusted to suit you.

We're really pleased to see such a mature and premium gaming chair take home the Best Gaming Chair Award this year. Congratulations once more to GT Omega!

For even more winners be sure to check out the T3 Awards 2020 hub page, which is stuffed full of this year's top tech, gadgets and products.