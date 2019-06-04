T3 Awards 2019: the Dell XPS 13 wins our top Laptop Award

The T3 Awards 2019 are here and, among the big winners this year is the simply fantastic Dell XPS 13, which has bagged T3's prestigious Best Laptop Award.

Indeed, from the moment we got our hands on the machine so we could produce an official T3 Dell XPS 13 review, we knew that this system was going to be hard to beat, as its combination of stylish, portable design, strong and powerful internal hardware, and a drop-dead gorgeous 4K display led straight to a top-rated 5-star score.

30 per cent thinner than the previous model, and lighter as well, as well as packing hardware that outperforms the current MacBook Pro and, GPU performance aside, the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2, too, the Dell XPS 13 really is a superb laptop - and especially so if you pick it up in the simply beautiful Alpine White colourway.

The real star of the show, though, is without doubt the 4K InfinityEdge display. Tiny bezels and a 4K resolution make a truly stunning visual experience.

The Dell XPS 13 is a worthy winner of the T3 Awards 2019 Best Laptop Award, and a simply wonderful system that rightfully sits at the top of T3's authoritative best laptops guide.

Full shortlist: Dell XPS 13, Huawei MateBook 14, Asus ZenBook Pro 14, Apple MacBook Air, Dell XPS 15 2-in-1, Huawei MateBook X Pro

Check out more of this year's award winners on our main T3 Awards 2019 page.