T3 Awards 2019: Neos SmartCam wins Best Gadget Under £100

The Neos SmartCam is a small wonder. The cube-shaped connected camera manages to absolutely destroy our “under £100” criteria by coming in at £20, yet somehow sacrifices so little. It’s a genuinely great bit of smart home kit, for an impulse-buy price.

The Neos SmartCam captures Full HD video that rivals cameras that cost five times as much for quality and detail, with a proper night-vision mode that again goes toe-to-toe comfortably with much fancier cameras. There’s motion sensing built-in, of course, and the camera gives you an alert on your phone whenever it spots something (or when it hears something) – though it also includes geo-location so that it won’t bug you when the motion it’s sensing is you.

You can go straight into the app to view clips of when it detected something, and one of its handiest features is the 14 days of free cloud storage, with no subscription needed. It can also record to microSD card, though, so there’ll still be footage even if your internet stops working.

You can go into the app to watch live video at any time, and it supports multiple cameras in an easy interface, so you could kit out the whole home for under our magic £100 mark. There’s also two-way communication, so you can yell at burglars until they leave.

It all works so well, and though it lacks the more advanced features of more expensive cameras, this is 90% of the usefulness for 20% of the cost. It makes advanced home security affordable for the masses, and what’s more deserving of a T3 Award than that?

