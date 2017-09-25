T3 Agenda: Ubtech's humanoid robot takeover, the most expensive iPhone X case we've seen and more!

In today's T3 Agenda - say hello to a more familiar future with Ubtech's new range of humandoid robots; Skagen unveils the smallest hybrid smartwatch design yet; and more...

Ubtech unveils a new range of humanoid robots to future proof your home

US based robotics firm Ubtech has just launched a brand new range of home-focused robots, as well as a nifty new coding kit.

The Astrobot is he latest addition to the award-winning JIMU construction kit, an educational robot range for children 8-14 that promotes creative and logical programming. There's also the Lynx (pictured at the top of the article), the first humanoid robot to use the Amazon Alexa system, and Cruzr - the first Customized Service Robot that can adapt to a variety of business needs.

Ubtech has also unveiled the latest app updates to its family-friendly entertainment robot, Alpha 1P, which is now easier than ever to code and program for small and big kids alike.

Skagen's smallest hybrid smartwatch is bringing style and substance to your wrist

Skagen has just launched the Signatur T-Bar Hybrid Smartwatch, the design is aimed solely at the ladies and is available in four attractive colourways (including mesh straps in both stainless steel and rose gold).

Updates to the iOS and Android-compatible Skagen app will enable you to get improved notification insights direct to your watch face, with the capability to track up to six contacts and six apps on the watch’s dial. Other key features also include activity, sleep and goal tracking and hands-free control of your smartphone.

The Skagen Signatur T-Bar Hybrid Smartwatch is available now direct from Skagen for a RRP of £195.

Here's an iPhone X case from Gray that's more expensive than the handset itself

Singapore-based luxury accessory maker Gray has just unveiled the Advent Aurora, the most expensive iPhone X case in the world. In fact, it's so expensive it's priced even higher than the iPhone X itself!

The Advent is presented in a display machined out of aerospace grade aluminium. Precision machined, the display is black anodized and provides a companion for the Advent to rest when not in use.

Priced at $1,295 (£958), the Advent Aurora is the most expensive iPhone X case ever. Along with the Aurora, the Advent will be released in Stealth, Gold and Rose Gold editions, as well as for the iPhone 8.

The Removu K1 Handheld Camera is the 4K all-in-one device for your action lifestyle

If you're looking for a camera that's rugged, simple to use and packed full of cutting edge features, the Removu K1 4K Handheld Camera is just for you. The K1 has a built-in LCD screen and gimbal, and is super lightweight and compact, perfect for everyday use and traveling.

Capturing footage in stunning 4K Ultra HD at 30fps, that three-axis stabilizing gimbal combines with world class brushless DC motors to give you the clearest images and the smoothest footage possible. The K1 even has four different modes to help you turn your adventures into a movie, including Pan, Follow mode, Motion time-lapse and Selfie mode.

You can nab a K1 Early Bird Package (which includes the camera, a USB charging cable, a smart battery and pouch) on Indiegogo today for only $299 (£221).