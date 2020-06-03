Segway-Ninebot's most compact, lightweight e-scooter is perfect for your commute

Ninebot, the Chinese company that owns Segway, has revealed a new electric scooter called the KickScooter Air T15.

It may look like most other electric scooters, but the major difference here is how there is no traditional throttle on the handlebar. Instead, to speed up the rider kicks at the ground like they would on a regular scooter; the Air T15 then uses its electric motor to maintain the speed you accelerated it to yourself.

It’s a novel approach, and one we reckon will make using the Ninebot Air T15 feel intuitive to those who are used to regular self-powered kick scooters.

To slow down, simply press your foot on the rear mud flap brake, which slows the scooter with friction and engages the motor’s regenerative braking system.

The scooter folds in half to make it easy to carry, and comes with a stand for propping it up when folded shut. The handlebar also retracts to save space, and up top there’s a bezel-free digital display for showing your speed, range, and icons relating to the T15’s LED lighting system.

That system includes a long vertical LED strip at the front which can be set to different colours, and a wraparound LED tail light at the back.

There’s also IPX4 weather resistance throughout, helping to protect the electronics from rain, and Bluetooth connectivity for adjusting the lighting using your smartphone.

The app, for iOS and Android, can also be used for locking and unlocking the scooter, so it can’t be used by anyone but you.

Although not as powerful as some electric scooters, the Ninebot Air T15 has a top speed of 12.4 mph, a range of 7.5 miles, and can tackle 15% inclines. Its tyres are filled with foam so they don’t deflate or deform when punctured.

Ninebot is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, where the KickScooter Air T15 has already raised over £220,000, having started with a goal of £40,000. With a month still to run, the campaign is offering early bird prices of $569 (£456) for a single scooter, which is 24% down on the regular price. Deliveries are estimated to begin in July 2020.

You can check out the KickScooter Air T15 here.

