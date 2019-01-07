Samsung's 5G Galaxy S10 pledge: "we're so excited to see what 5G will do in 2019"

At CES 2019 today Samsung stated that it was "the first company to receive FCC approval on our commercial 5G equipment" and promised on screen that 2019 would herald the "First 5G Smartphone to be Released", sparking huge hope that the much-wanted 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 will soon be with us.

Speaking at its packed press conference at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Centre today in Las Vegas, Samsung's President and CEO H.S. Kim came out 5G guns blazing, stating that "we're so excited to see what 5G will do in 2019 and beyond", that 5G "is here because of our leadership", and that "the protection of user information and privacy are paramount" to its 5G vision.

Samsung President and CEO H.S Kim talks about the benefits of 5G technology on stage at CES 2019.

And, while no official confirmation of a 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 was announced, considering the consistent leaks and reports over the past six months that there will be a 5G model in the upcoming Galaxy S10 range, Kim's confident statements and Samsung's proven track record in 5G research and development, really do seem to point to a 2019 5G phone release from Samsung.

For those that missed Samsung's CES 2019 press conference, the entirety can be watched via the below video, with the majority of Kim's comments on 5G spoken within the first 10 minutes.

Samsung's apparent 5G confidence will no doubt worry its rivals, with Huawei's 5G phone, Sony's 5G Xperia, the 5G OnePlus 7 and more now looking like they will not only almost certainly be playing 5G catch up to Samsung, but will also have to contend with a monstrously powerful 5G Galaxy S10 flagship, too.

Samsung showing off its worldwide 5G network partners, which will be necessary to make the most out of 5G Galaxy S10.

We're confident Samsung will finally reveal all regarding its first 5G phone, Galaxy S10 or otherwise, at its MWC 2019 event in February, so be sure to check back in then to see if Samsung's CES 2019 5G excitement climaxes in the phone everyone including us here at T3 is currently waiting for, the 5G Samsung Galaxy S10.