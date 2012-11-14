Samsung to unveil 84-inch 4K TV at CES 2013

Samsung has announced it will be showcasing its latest 84-inch Ultra High Definition TV at the CES trade show next January

Ultra high definition is also referred to as 4K, and has already reared its head this year in the form of the Sony KD-84X9005 TV we first saw at IFA in Berlin back in the summer.

Samsung already has cause for celebration as this yet-to-be-shown-off seven foot picture box has already been awarded the Best Innovation award for the show.

While Sammy has yet to step up to the plate and reveal the resolution of its new mega TV, it'll have to produce at least a 3,840 x 2,160 display to be officially ranked as a UHDTV.

For the number crunchers among you, that resolution is four times that of current 1080p and means there'll be over eight million pixels stuffed into the screen for your viewing pleasure.

Despite YouTube's best efforts, we're unlikely to see 4K content widely distributed for quite some time yet - so you've got a while to save up the astronomical asking price that will no doubt accompany your average UHDTV into the shops.

Of course, there's plenty of other CES-related goodness just around the corner - keep it tuned to T3.com for all the latest news, rumours and pictures.