Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event announced for April promising "the most powerful Galaxy"

Samsung's next big launch is on the way after details of its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event have officially been announced. The event takes place on April 28th, and will be live streamed on Samsung Newsroom UK and Samsung's YouTube channel at 15:00 BST (10:00 EST / 07:00 PST).

No one knows exactly what Samsung is planning to announce, especially as it has come so soon after the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch and is well before the Note 21 event, which is usually held in August.

The invite promises "the most powerful Galaxy is coming" and it's currently rumoured that Samsung could be launching the Fold 3, Flip 2, or a new entry to its Galaxy Book laptop range.

The invitation does seem to support that theory – with a blue shape that strongly resembles a folding phone or laptop.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is reported to boast an under-display camera, as well as S-Pen support, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. If what we've heard about Samsung ending the Galaxy Note series is true, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its successors could replace the Note line going forward. That would fit into the 'most powerful' tag that Samsung is running.

Of course, it could also be the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, which leaked yesterday. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro leaks promise “the fastest Qualcomm processor ever in G.Book,” with an 8cx processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS SSD storage.

The Galaxy Book Pro was originally expected to be revealed on April 14, but this date could have been pushed back due to global pressures.

Whatever Samsung plan to announce, it's going to be a busy month for tech fans, with Apple holding its 'Spring Loaded' event on April 20th, where we're expecting new M1-powered MacBook Pros and iMacs, AirTags tracking devices, and possibly even AirPods 3, after all.

