Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might not launch next month but that hasn't stopped this mammoth leak

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may not be making an appearance at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month, but that hasn't stopped the leaks from springing; the specs for the handset have slipped out alongside official renders of the device.

Evan Blass has shared 360 renders of the Galaxy S21 FE which are most likely the real thing given his track record. Blass often shares renders of devices close to launch which turn out to be on the nose, so while you shouldn't take this as gospel, there's a good chance he's showing us the real thing again. You can check out the phone in black, white, and the olive green color (that we saw in the Galaxy Buds 2 renders) below.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Turning to the innards, the Galaxy S21 FE has been making its way through the requisite TENAA certification process and the listing has tipped us off as to a few features of the device (via MyFixGuide). As you'd expect, the handset supports 5G and sports a 120Hz display.

The AMOLED screen measures 6.4-inches, and the overall dimensions (155.7×74.5×7.9mm) indicate it's smaller than last year's Galaxy S20 FE – which makes sense given that the screen is slightly smaller this time around. The battery capacity is listed as 4,370mAh, although if this is the minimum capacity, it's likely that we'll see Samsung label it as 4,500mAh in line with last year's model.

Gathering up the leaks and rumors we've seen bandied about prior to this, we're also expecting an in-display fingerprint reader, 45W fast charging, and on the chip front, the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888 depending on the region.

The Galaxy S21 FE was set to make its debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 next month, but its launch has reportedly been impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage. Korean site FNNews reports that the smartphone will only be releasing in the US and Europe when it finally makes an appearance this October.