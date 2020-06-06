Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra revealed in shock leak

Until now, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range was expected to come in two different models: the base model Note 20 and the premium model, the Note 20 Plus.

This would be consistent with last year's Note 10 range, rather than following in the footsteps of the Samsung Galaxy S20 range and adding a hyper-premium Ultra handset.

The latest leak from MySmartPrice suggests the Note 20 range will contain a handset designated Ultra. The Bluetooth Special Interest Group, or Bluetooth SIG, provides handsets with certifications of Bluetooth standards. One Bluetooth SIG certification has been spotted by MySmartPrice listing a Samsung phone designated the Note 20 Ultra. The Bluetooth SIG certification mentions no further details on the handset, only referring to the fact it will support Bluetooth 5.0.

The Note 20 Ultra's Bluetooth certificate features the SM-N986U model number, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus was listed under model number SM-N9860 in a separate leak. This is big news, as all signs have previously pointed to two models appearing in the range.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Previously, Samsung divided the Note 10 Plus and the Note 10 Plus 5G (which could, for all intents and purposes, have been called the Note 10 Ultra). Now the Note 20 range is also said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the 5G-powered chipset housed in the S20, it's safe to assume all the Note 20 handsets will be 5G-capable, so that distinction no longer needs to be made.

Therefore, because we won't be getting a separate 5G model, perhaps we can expect a Note 20 Ultra instead. However, this is conjecture, only formed by a connecting of the dots.



(Image credit: Onleaks/Pigtou)

We know the 100x space zoom function of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, one of the handset's biggest unique selling points, won't be featuring in the Note 20 Plus or Note 20 Ultra. However, plenty of other features have been leaked, such as the 6.87" screen size for the Note 20 Plus and a 6.42" display housed in the base model Note 20.

Both screens are said to come with the S20 models' stunning AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rates in addition to the 865 chipsets. We'll know more for sure once both handsets launch in August.

