Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders are live – and you can already get money off

Update: Samsung has unveiled its all-new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ on-stage during its Galaxy Unpacked media event in New York City. Below is the original article, which was published before the hotly-anticipated launch started on August 7, 2019...

Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked media event later today, August 7, 2019 in New York City, where the Seoul-based company will unveil "the next generation of Galaxy," widely-tipped to be the Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Note 10+ – two successors to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 unveiled almost exactly a year ago.

The South Korean company is allowing customers to reserve a spot in the queue ready for whatever it announces at Galaxy Unpacked which kicks off at 9pm BST / 4pm EDT.

According to the Samsung US website, it will begin accepting reservations until 11:59PM ET on August 7 – the same day the company will hold its event. For those in the UK, that deadline is 3:59am on August 8, 2019.

That suggests pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will go live on August 8 in the United States, which would fit with other recent Galaxy Unpacked events. If you place an order, Galaxy Note 10 is expected to ship later in August.

Samsung says those who put their name down on the list will be among the first to get their hands on the smartphone when it launches. As well as a place in the queue, pre-pre-ordering, as it's presumably called in the industry, will also get you $50 credit to use towards accessories from the South Korean company.

Based on the rumours around the Note 10 and Note 10+ pricing, it's likely going to be an expensive purchase. As such, Samsung is pre-attempting the reaction by offering customers the ability to trade-in their old handsets in exchange for up to $600 in credit, assuming the old phone is still in good condition. You'll be able to get the full $600 allowance if you trade-in a Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy Note 9, Apple iPhone X, XR, or XS, Google Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL.

Given that iPhone X launched 20 months ago, it's surprising that Samsung is offering such generous credit options for older handsets. If you got one of these smartphones during the Prime Day or Black Friday sales, you could almost be making money by trading in the handset with Samsung towards a new Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 UK pre-orders

Here in the UK, Samsung isn't being quite as generous with its pre-pre-ordering deals. You can put your name down on the list to be among the first to get pricing and release date information for the hardware announced on-stage on August 7, but that's about it. If Samsung has got some stellar trade-in deals lined-up, it's keeping very quiet about them. No doubt we'll find out more as Samsung, and the UK networks, announce their tariffs during and after Samsung Unpacked. Stay tuned to T3 and we'll bring you those Samsung Note 10 deals as we get them.