Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G unmasked... and it's everything you hoped it would be

Oops! Samsung has already suffered a string of devastating leaks in the run-up to its August 7, 2019 Galaxy Unpacked, including reports that its Galaxy Note 10 series will ship in two sizes – each with a 4G and 5G variant, boast a tweaked Infinity-O design, kill off the 3.5mm headphone port, feature dramatically improved zoom capabilities, and sport a very Huawei-like colour palette, and have an eye-watering price tag.

But days before the launch event is due to take place, the Seoul-based company has suffered it's most disastrous leak to date. US mobile carrier Verizon accidentally set a webpage about the Galaxy Note 10 live, confirming a number of key details.

Most notably, we now know exactly what the different Galaxy Note 10 variants will be called. Although some earlier reports suggested Samsung would opt for the same 'e' suffix used on the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S10e launched earlier this year.

According to the Verizon leak, which was shared on Twitter by prominent tipster Evan Blass, Samsung will brand the smaller variant "Galaxy Note 10", while the model with the largest display will be dubbed "Galaxy Note 10+", or "Note 10 Plus".

That's not all that surprising. After all, the South Korean company already uses that naming convention in its hugely-popular Galaxy S10 series in order to differentiate between the standard and large-screen models. Using the same style name on the Galaxy Note range creates more cohesion between the two flagship lines.

In the past, Samsung skipped the Note 6 model name and jumped directly to Note 7 so that both the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S ranges would use the same number in the brand names during the same year, so consumers wouldn't think one was more powerful, or more recent than the other.

(Image credit: Verizon / Evan Blass / Twitter)

Previous rumours point to the Note 10 sporting a 6.3-inch AMOLED display – a downsize from the 6.4-inch panel found on last year's Note 9, while the Note 10+ will boast a colossal, palm-stretching 6.75-inch edge-to-edge screen.

Elsewhere, the Verizon leak confirms at least some of the Note 10 models will pack 5G capabilities. According to the US carrier, there will be a 5G-compatible Note 10+, although there's no word on whether a 5G-compatible Note 10 is also coming.

Finally, the leak confirms the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will be exclusive to Verizon in the US. The network is already up-and-running in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Denver, Chicago, and Providence, with 25 more cities set to get the speed boost by the end of 2019.

There's no word on which UK mobile networks will be getting the Note 10+ 5G, but given that both Vodafone and EE stock the Galaxy S10 5G, we're likely to see it on a number of different carriers this side of the pond.

Despite the solid track record of the leaksters, it's worth taking these images with a small pinch of salt. After all, nothing is confirmed until it's produced on-stage from Samsung mobile wizard DJ Koh. As always, T3 will have all the news from Galaxy Unpacked as it happens, to stay tuned for the latest on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.