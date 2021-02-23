Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 is the "cutting edge" foldable you should hold out for

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is set to launch later this year, and we're in for some pretty big upgrades compared to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2, with more leaks seeming to confirm S-Pen support, and a super premium device that's sure to hammer the last nail into the Galaxy Note 21's coffin.

After an initially disastrous launch of its first Galaxy Fold, Samsung regrouped with a a second release of the same handset (which you can read about in our second Galaxy Fold review), and got its act together for last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2. It's upping the ante this year, with rumored S-Pen support, which isn't too far-fetched, given that S-Pen support is already available outside of the Galaxy Note 20 series now, with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

ETNews (via Notebookcheck) reports that Samsung has been considering S-Pen support for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as a key feature, and has been working hard to overcome the challenge of compatibility between the fragile folding glass and the stylus. We still don't know if the handset will ship with the device, but we imagine the situation will be similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, with a special case to hold the S-Pen which is bought separately, rather than dedicated housing in the device, like the Galaxy Note series.

If your budget can only buy a fold phone, I suggest you wait for Fold3.The meaning of Fold3 is not just Fold, it is also Note, it is also a collection of the most cutting-edge technologies.February 23, 2021 See more

Twitter tipster Ice Universe also weighed in, saying the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is essentially a Note device as well as a foldable, adding that it's "a collection of the most cutting-edge technologies." They go on to tell fans that if they're planning on buying a foldable, it's worth waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

It's been rumored that the smartphone will also debut the first under screen camera for Samsung, and while we don't want to read too much into Ice Universe's tweet, the reference to cutting edge tech could extend to this.

With all these bells and whistles, we don't expect the device to be cheap! The Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched at $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,999, and if Samsung has integrated S-Pen support, an under display camera, refined the design to minimise hardware issues, and given it the expected annual upgrade, the Galaxy Fold 3 could be sporting a pretty hefty price tag, so start saving now.